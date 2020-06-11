×
Super Tuesday: This is how counties are voting for BBI Bill

By Betty Njeru and Mercy Asamba | February 23rd 2021 at 10:42:07 GMT +0300

County Assemblies are in a race to debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

At least 21 counties are expected to debate the bill today, in what proponents are calling ‘Super Tuesday’.

At around 10.30am, Narok and Kakamega County assemblies unanimously passed the BBI Bill, raising the number of counties to vote for the bill to 13.

Standard Digital can establish that Nakuru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Mombasa and Garissa counties have already began the debating process this morning.

In Nyandarua County Assembly, there was a twist as the High Court upheld the impeachment of Speaker Ndegwa Wahome, declaring him unfit to preside over the BBI Bill that is set to be tabled.

Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a) have made way to their respective assemblies ahead of the bill tabling.

There are indications that a majority of these 21 counties will pass the Bill, helping it cruise past the 24 county threshold required to give the document the impetus needed for the next stage.

So far, 13 county assemblies have passed the Bill with only one rejecting it.

Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado and Kisii counties voted to pass the bill while Baringo voted to oppose it.

This is a developing story and is being updated as events unfold…

