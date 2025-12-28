Ruto assures smooth Senior School transition in January

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured parents that all 1.1 million children will secure a place in senior schools when classes begin in January.

He urged critics to stay out of education matters.

Speaking at a church service in Narok County on December 28, Ruto said the government has prepared for the first-ever senior school phase under the Competency-Based Education system.

“I want to assure parents across the Republic of Kenya and other stakeholders that we have made adequate arrangements that all the 1.1 million children have a place to go to in senior school. No child will miss a chance to transition, we have enough space,” Ruto explained.

He urged politicians and others introducing what he called small politics into education to refrain from interfering.

“I want to tell those people who are introducing small politics and unnecessary propaganda into the education of your children to keep off,” Ruto noted.

Ruto said the government has employed teachers, built laboratories and 23,000 classes to prepare learners for the transition.

“The first cohort of our young men and women going to senior school is going to happen in January. It is going to be a most consequential transition as part of our education reform that will give us a new way of progressing in education,” he observed.

He added that the government this week released Sh44 billion to support the transition.

“There will be resources in our schools, money will be available before the students get to school,” Ruto explained.

The move comes amid public concern over placement mismatches and whether schools are ready to receive Grade 10 learners, making it the largest transition in Kenya’s education history.

The Education Ministry has reassured parents that logistical and staffing arrangements are complete, marking a major milestone in the rollout of the Competency-Based Education system.