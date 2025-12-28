×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto assures smooth Senior School transition in January

By Ronald Kipruto | Dec. 28, 2025

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured parents that all 1.1 million children will secure a place in senior schools when classes begin in January.

He urged critics to stay out of education matters.

Speaking at a church service in Narok County on December 28, Ruto said the government has prepared for the first-ever senior school phase under the Competency-Based Education system.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“I want to assure parents across the Republic of Kenya and other stakeholders that we have made adequate arrangements that all the 1.1 million children have a place to go to in senior school. No child will miss a chance to transition, we have enough space,” Ruto explained.

He urged politicians and others introducing what he called small politics into education to refrain from interfering.

“I want to tell those people who are introducing small politics and unnecessary propaganda into the education of your children to keep off,” Ruto noted.

Ruto said the government has employed teachers, built laboratories and 23,000 classes to prepare learners for the transition.

“The first cohort of our young men and women going to senior school is going to happen in January. It is going to be a most consequential transition as part of our education reform that will give us a new way of progressing in education,” he observed.

He added that the government this week released Sh44 billion to support the transition.

“There will be resources in our schools, money will be available before the students get to school,” Ruto explained.

The move comes amid public concern over placement mismatches and whether schools are ready to receive Grade 10 learners, making it the largest transition in Kenya’s education history.

The Education Ministry has reassured parents that logistical and staffing arrangements are complete, marking a major milestone in the rollout of the Competency-Based Education system.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 senior school placement President William Ruto 1.1 million Grade 9 leaners Senior School Transition
.

Latest Stories

Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Opinion
By Patricia Kombo
19 mins ago
What might happen next after Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Opinion
By David Ochami
19 mins ago
When food gets stuck: The right and wrong way to clean your teeth
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
By Caleb Atemi 19 mins ago
From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 19 mins ago
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
By Kamau Muthoni 19 mins ago
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
By Josphat Thiong'o 19 mins ago
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved