Turkana residents stare at acute hunger as drought bites

Turkana County is to receive the largest share, of Sh 107.5 million for 39,831 households . [File, Standard]

At least 450,000 residents across Turkana County’s seven sub-counties are facing acute food and water shortages after a prolonged drought dried up boreholes, depleted pasture, and killed large numbers of livestock, triggering what analysts describe as a full-scale humanitarian emergency.

Communities in Nachukui, Kaaleng, Nakinomet, the Kalobeyei corridor, Kaputir, Namorukot, Kapedo, and the Kanamkemer lowlands report that most boreholes have either collapsed or are producing salty, unsafe water. Families are trekking for hours each day in search of water, while many households survive on one meal a day or none at all.

The devastating drought is forcing pastoralist families to take desperate measures, including migrating across the border into Uganda in search of water and pasture for their remaining animals. The move underscores the severity of a crisis that continues to worsen across the country.

Turkana’s Members of Parliament have united to demand urgent national intervention. Turkana West MP Daniel Epuyo said the crisis has spread to all corners of the county.

“All the seven sub-counties of Turkana are experiencing severe drought conditions, with pasture depleted and key water sources drying up,” Epuyo said.

The MPs warned that the situation could soon turn deadly, urging the National Treasury to release emergency funds, increase relief food distribution, and boost security along livestock migration routes.

“If this drought is not urgently intervened in, we are likely to start witnessing deaths within the next three weeks,” they warned.

However, County Commissioner Julius Kavita offered a more measured assessment, saying the situation had not yet reached an alarming stage.

“As of now, we are not in an alarming stage,” Kavita said, noting that his office had not received reports of drought-related deaths from local chiefs. He added that national government food supplies have been increased and are being closely monitored.

Despite the reassurances, families say daily life is becoming unbearable, marked by chronic food shortages, long journeys for water, and deep uncertainty about the coming weeks.

The drought has devastated pastoralist households whose survival depends on livestock. Herds that form the backbone of household income and nutrition have perished after months without pasture or reliable water.

“Most of my goats have died,” said Lomuria Nakiru from the Kanamkemer lowlands. “Without livestock, we cannot trade, we cannot feed our children, and we cannot survive.”

Community elders say that in some villages, households that once owned hundreds of animals now have none. Women and children are increasingly being left behind as men migrate with the few remaining animals in search of pasture along insecure routes.

Against this backdrop, New Life Prayer Centre Church has delivered emergency food aid worth KSh45 million to vulnerable households in Turkana Central and Loima sub-counties. The distribution, conducted in partnership with the county government, targeted the elderly, widows, breastfeeding mothers, and child-headed households.

The exercise was led by Mama Rose, representing Pastor Ezekiel.

“We used vulnerability assessments to identify families most affected by the drought. Every household that was listed will receive support to avoid exclusion,” she said.

Areas covered included Lokipetot, Loturerei, Nakechichok, and Kangalita, with each household receiving maize, beans, cooking oil, and other essential items.

Beneficiaries said the assistance arrived after days without food.

“I am breastfeeding and have not eaten for two days. This food has restored my strength and hope,” said Kevina Loyenai of Lokipetot.

Pastoralists say the drought has stripped them of their dignity.

“We have lost most of our animals. Life has become unbearable,” said Sylvia Nakiru from Kangalita.

The exercise was supervised by Peter Yoromoe, KISDEP coordinator, and Paul Ekeno Lodunga, the County Chief Officer for Education and Social Protection, representing Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai.

“The county government has prioritised the elderly and breastfeeding mothers. The food will be distributed strictly to those who need it most,” Mr Lodunga said.

Two weeks ago, Turkana MPs raised an alarm over the worsening drought. Governor Lomorukai later confirmed that the county had launched an emergency programme targeting 77,000 households.

“We are providing maize and cooking oil to households most affected by the drought,” the governor said.

Priority wards include Nanam, Lokichoggio, and Song’ot in Lokichoggio Sub-County; Kibish, Lakezone, and Lapur in Turkana North; Kalapata in Turkana South; and Kerio Ward in Turkana Central.

Analysts caution that emergency food assistance alone will not resolve the crisis.

“Food aid is necessary but not sufficient,” said drought resilience analyst David Ekiru. “What Turkana urgently needs is rehabilitation of boreholes, livestock off-take programmes, and climate-smart investments. The next three months will determine whether the county slides into famine.”

Residents in remote areas such as Kapedo and Namorukot say water scarcity remains their biggest challenge.

“This drought is breaking our spirits. Children are weak, animals are dying, and we do not know what tomorrow will bring,” said Ekiru Ekamais, a resident of Lokipoto.

As more families trek across borders and long distances in search of water and pasture, humanitarian actors warn that Turkana is facing not just a drought, but a prolonged crisis that is reshaping livelihoods and severely testing the resilience of its people.