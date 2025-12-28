Hundreds of travellers stranded as NTSA tightens grip on rogue motorists

Hundreds of travellers stranded in Timboroa after several motorists were arrested for violating traffic laws. [Francis Wanyonyi, Standard]

Hundreds of travellers have been left stranded after several motorists were arrested in Timboroa following a crackdown by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in partnership with traffic police.

The crackdown led by NTSA Deputy Director of Safety Compliance Wilson Tuigong, together with Assistant Commissioner of police Reuben Kemboi, targeted various traffic offenders, including speeding, unroadworthy vehicles, and expired licenses for both private and PSV drivers.

Other offences included tampering with speed governors and driving while intoxicated.

Motorists who had flouted the law had a rough time as they had to part with Sh5000 cash bail for the various offences.

Speaking to The Standard, Kemboi said the crackdown launched prior to the festivities had netted many offenders and that it would continue after the holiday season, as Kenyan drivers were a peculiar lot.

"Do I have to come from Nairobi to remind drivers from Western to observe speed limits or not to tamper with the speed governors? There is a man who is pleading for leniency here, yet his Probox had around seven children packed in the boot, yet he says he is going to church. Should something happen the future of these children will be ruined," he said.

While urging motorists to be extra careful, Kemboi said it is better to arrive late than not to arrive at one's destination.

"I have 6 members of the disciplined forces who are raising the cash bails. They claim that since they are in the service, they should walk scot-free. However, being an officer does not exempt you from an accident. You could be rushing somewhere, but end up not getting there. Everyone will face the full force of the law if they are on the wrong side," he said.

Kemboi’s sentiments were echoed by Mr Tuigong, who said the operation was meant to ensure safety on the road and so far the results speak for themselves.

He said apart from the normal checks, they were inspecting the functionality of speed limiters. He assured road users of their safety during the holidays.

"We are checking speed limiters, which is why the PSV vehicles are lined up for inspection. We are also looking at the condition of the cars as well as the validity of documents such as driving licenses and registrations," he told The Standard.

Drunk driving and malfunctioning speed limiters emerged as leading violations in a four-day crackdown that uncovered 1,702 safety breaches even as 25 people died in 16 road crashes across Kenya on December 23, 2025.

The single-day death toll underscored the heightened risk during the festive season, when increased travel typically leads to a surge in road accidents.

Pedestrians and passengers bore the brunt of the fatalities, with eight pedestrians and eight passengers killed, followed by five motorcyclists, three pillion passengers and one driver.

Beyond drunk driving and defective or missing speed limiters, authorities flagged operating unroadworthy vehicles, carrying excess passengers and contravening insurance requirements as key violations.