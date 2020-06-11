Uhuru tells off critics, says he is in control

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the ground breaking ceremony for the National Police Leadership Academy, Ngong, Kajiado County, on January 26, 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed those criticising his style of leadership, saying he is still fully in charge.

The president said despite his administration leaving power in 2022, he still has several days left in office and people should stop assuming there is a vacancy in the Office of the President, or that there is nothing he can do.

"There are some people who are looking at me and thinking that because I am leaving office there is nothing I can do. I want to remind you that even if I am leaving, I still have several days to roar like a lion, so they should not think that there is a vacancy," said Uhuru.

The President has lately been on the receiving end of criticism from foes and allies, with Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata opening a can of worms when he questioned the popularity of BBI, an initiative birthed by the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga, in Mt Kenya region.

Uhuru's statement, delivered at Embulmbul near Ngong town yesterday when he commissioned the construction of a police leadership academy and housing units, comes as the race to succeed him hots up.

Uhuru was on site to witness the groundbreaking for the construction of the National Police Leadership Academy, as well as 210 housing units for the officers.

The Academy's construction is supported by Central Bank of Kenya and will provide training and capacity building for senior officers of National Police Service. Its constriction will cost Sh956 million and is expected to be completed in December.

"The idea of a police academy was borne out of my administration's desire to strengthen the leadership of our police service," he said.

Uhuru also spoke about indiscipline in the police service, saying the blanket condemnation of police officers over the misdeeds of a few was unnecessary.

"They are also people like you, and I implore you not to see them as enemies but as friends. We are not saying there are not two or three of them who are criminals, but not all are bad," said Uhuru. President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mululu Village in Vihiga County on January 9, 2021.

The police have been criticised for failing to hold errant officers accountable for their actions, which contributes to misconduct in the service.

The government believes the biggest challenge police face is lack of leadership, which will now be solved with the help of the leadership academy.

Uhuru said the academy that is under construction would radically change the approach to police leadership.

It will offer advanced training and research and expose officers to different situations and mould them into competent personnel, he said.

He said the government wants to infuse the culture of learning into the police service and called on the officers to uphold high professional standards and integrity.

"Once this academy is complete, it will be a premier centre of excellence for police strategic leadership through advanced training as well as research," he said.

He added: "The training offered here will expose our officers to a broad range of situations and perspectives, thereby helping to mold them into more competent personnel."

Uhuru was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, and Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku.

Matiang'i said the facility was going to be the flagship leadership academy for law enforcement in the region.

"We want to police a 21st century Kenya which requires a dynamic approach in the manner we provide security," the CS said. The project will be completed by December.