Uhuru tells off critics, says he is in control

By Allan Mungai | January 27th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the ground breaking ceremony for the National Police Leadership Academy, Ngong, Kajiado County, on January 26, 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed those criticising his style of leadership, saying he is still fully in charge.

The president said despite his administration leaving power in 2022, he still has several days left in office and people should stop assuming there is a vacancy in the Office of the President, or that there is nothing he can do.

"There are some people who are looking at me and thinking that because I am leaving office there is nothing I can do. I want to remind you that even if I am leaving, I still have several days to roar like a lion, so they should not think that there is a vacancy," said Uhuru.

The President has lately been on the receiving end of criticism from foes and allies, with Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata opening a can of worms when he questioned the popularity of BBI, an initiative birthed by the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga, in Mt Kenya region.

Uhuru's statement, delivered at Embulmbul near Ngong town yesterday when he commissioned the construction of a police leadership academy and housing units, comes as the race to succeed him hots up.

Read More

Uhuru was on site to witness the groundbreaking for the construction of the National Police Leadership Academy, as well as 210 housing units for the officers.

The Academy's construction is supported by Central Bank of Kenya and will provide training and capacity building for senior officers of National Police Service. Its constriction will cost Sh956 million and is expected to be completed in December.

"The idea of a police academy was borne out of my administration's desire to strengthen the leadership of our police service," he said. 

Uhuru also spoke about indiscipline in the police service, saying the blanket condemnation of police officers over the misdeeds of a few was unnecessary.

"They are also people like you, and I implore you not to see them as enemies but as friends. We are not saying there are not two or three of them who are criminals, but not all are bad," said Uhuru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mululu Village in Vihiga County on January 9, 2021.

The police have been criticised for failing to hold errant officers accountable for their actions, which contributes to misconduct in the service.

The government believes the biggest challenge police face is lack of leadership, which will now be solved with the help of the leadership academy.

Uhuru said the academy that is under construction would radically change the approach to police leadership.

It will offer advanced training and research and expose officers to different situations and mould them into competent personnel, he said.

He said the government wants to infuse the culture of learning into the police service and called on the officers to uphold high professional standards and integrity.

"Once this academy is complete, it will be a premier centre of excellence for police strategic leadership through advanced training as well as research," he said.

He added: "The training offered here will expose our officers to a broad range of situations and perspectives, thereby helping to mold them into more competent personnel."

Uhuru was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, and Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku.

Matiang'i said the facility was going to be the flagship leadership academy for law enforcement in the region.

"We want to police a 21st century Kenya which requires a dynamic approach in the manner we provide security," the CS said. The project will be completed by December.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta 2022 General Election
What have you done about Sh2b daily theft? Provost Wainaina asks Uhuru
What have you done about Sh2b daily theft? Provost Wainaina asks Uhuru

A small business applying big strategy
A small business applying big strategy

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

4 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

7 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

8 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

8 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

Standard Team 41 minutes ago
EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula 13 hours ago
Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Augustine Oduor 14 hours ago
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago

What do you have in store for Mt Kenya, Kiujuri asks Ruto and Odinga

By Nderitu Gichure
What do you have in store for Mt Kenya, Kiujuri asks Ruto and Odinga

AG's big no to multiple answers in BBI vote

By Kamau Muthoni
AG's big no to multiple answers in BBI vote

Politicians drop guard as season of foul play starts

By Grace Ng'ang'a
Politicians drop guard as season of foul play starts

EACC: We recovered Sh20b in assets and graft war on course

By Roselyn Obala
EACC: We recovered Sh20b in assets and graft war on course

Kadu-Asili accuses Jumwa of attempting coup in party leadership

By Nehemiah Okwembah
Kadu-Asili accuses Jumwa of attempting coup in party leadership

Kibicho, Sonko in nasty brawl

By Josphat Thiongó
Kibicho, Sonko in nasty brawl

