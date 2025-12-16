Early Christmas for elderly in Machakos as foundation steps in with food, cash

Gaps Foundation patron Elijah Kyuli (centre) distributes food items and cash gifts to over 700 elderly people drawn from Kithyoko location in Machakos county on December 16, 2025. The foundation takes care of the senior citizens aged over 70 by providing them with food and organizing free medical clinics in partnership with KDF.[Philip Muasya, Standard]

Christmas has come early for more than 700 elderly residents of Kithyoko location in Machakos County after a local charity donated foodstuff and cash to support them during the festive season.

The beneficiaries, all aged above 70 years, received the early Christmas gifts on Tuesday during an event organised by Gaps Foundation, an organisation that supports elderly and vulnerable members of society in Machakos County.

Gaps Foundation patron Elijah Kyuli said the initiative was driven by the need to restore dignity to elderly people who are often neglected and left to suffer in silence.

“Most of these elderly people are forgotten by society and suffer in silence. We took it upon ourselves to feed them and organise free medical clinics so that they can age with dignity,” Kyuli said.

The foundation has been running a feeding programme for the elderly for the past seven years and regularly partners with the Kenya Defence Forces to conduct free medical camps targeting senior citizens. The next free medical camp for the senior citizens will be held in mid January at Kithyoko market.

One of the beneficiaries, Monicah Kanini, a 77-year-old widow, expressed gratitude for the timely support, saying it had brought relief and hope.

“This support means a lot to us. Many times we have nothing to eat and have no money for medicine. Today, we feel remembered and valued,” Kanini said.

Beyond elderly care, the foundation also supports education for bright but needy children. Currently, it sponsors 14 students in various universities and 20 others in secondary schools.