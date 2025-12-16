×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

The Jirongo crash: Why evidence matters more than closure

By Gitile Naituli | Dec. 16, 2025
Former Cabinet Minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo died in a fatal road crash last week.

The death of former Lugari MP and Regional Development Minister Cyrus Jirongo has been presented to the public as a tragic but uncomplicated road accident. A head-on collision. A moment of human error. An unfortunate end. Yet the more one examines the available details, the less stable this official narrative appears. What is being sold as a settled matter increasingly feels like a story hurried to a conclusion before the evidence has had its say.

According to official accounts, Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz E350 collided head-on with a climax bus carrying roughly 65 passengers, both vehicles reportedly travelling toward Western Kenya. At highway speeds, such an impact is not ambiguous. It is violent, loud, and unmistakable in its physical aftermath. Physics does not negotiate. Force transfers energy, metal deforms, glass shatters, and structures crumple in predictable ways.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Journalism Builds Kenya. Stand With Credible Reporting
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo Cyrus Jirongo Death Cyrus Jirongo Death Probe Cyrus Jirongo Death Controversy
.

Latest Stories

Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
Boost for women's in the creative economy after new incubation funding deal
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
By Lilian Chepkoech 4 hrs ago
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved