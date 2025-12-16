President Ruto unveils Sh20 billion development plan for Turkana at Tobong'u Lore festival

President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Tuesday announced a development package worth more than KSh 20 billion for Turkana County, signaling a renewed push by the national government to unlock the region’s economic potential through investments in infrastructure, education, housing, security, and tourism.

The President made the announcement while presiding over the annual Tobong’u Lore Cultural Festival at Ekaales Centre in Lodwar, an event that brings together Turkana communities from across the county and the region to celebrate culture, unity, and heritage.

“We are deliberately investing in Turkana because this county has enormous potential,” President Ruto said. “Through better roads, airports, education and housing, we are opening Turkana to tourism, trade and investment.”

A large portion of the funding will go into improving infrastructure and connectivity, long considered a major bottleneck to development in the vast and arid county.

The President said KSh 8 billion has been allocated for the construction and upgrading of roads linking Turkana to key regional and international corridors. He noted that an additional KSh 500 million has been added to the county road budget to speed up works.

“We want Turkana to be connected to West Pokot, Marsabit and beyond so that goods, people and services can move easily,” he said.

In the aviation sector, President Ruto announced that Lodwar Airport will receive KSh 500 million for expansion and modernization. The upgrade is expected to improve air connectivity and support Lodwar’s growth into a regional urban centre.

The government also committed to developing the Kalokol fish landing site, including cold storage and handling facilities, in a move aimed at boosting the fishing economy along Lake Turkana.

“Our fishermen must earn more from their work. With proper landing sites and cold-chain facilities, we will reduce losses and create jobs,” the President said.

Education featured prominently in the President’s address, with a special focus on addressing teacher shortages that have affected learning outcomes in Turkana for decades.

President Ruto announced that the national government will employ an additional 20,000 teachers and education personnel, building on the earlier recruitment of 76,000 teachers across the country.

“No child should be disadvantaged because of where they are born,” he said. “We are ensuring that schools in Turkana have enough teachers.”

He further announced an allocation of KSh 620 million to support universities in Turkana County, benefiting more than 1,300 students currently enrolled in higher education institutions in the region.

To strengthen skills development, the government plans to construct a 6,000-bed hostel for students in vocational and technical training institutions across the county.

“We want our young people to acquire practical skills that will allow them to create jobs for themselves and others,” President Ruto said.

On housing, the President announced KSh 8.3 billion for affordable housing projects in Turkana County. He said the projects are being re-advertised after initial contractors failed to apply.

“Affordable housing is not just about shelter. It is about dignity and creating employment for local communities,” he said.

Sports development also received a major boost, with the President announcing KSh 900 million for the construction of a national stadium in Lodwar. The project is expected to begin in March 2026 and be completed within one year.

Turkana Central MP Hon. Namuar welcomed the announcement, describing the stadium as transformative.

“This project will change the lives of our youth and place Turkana on the national sports map,” he said.

Security concerns were also raised during the event, particularly regarding the safety of fishermen and the capacity of security agencies to respond to emergencies.

The Woman Representative called on the national government to provide emergency rescue boats for fishermen operating in Todonyang and other parts of Lake Turkana.

“Our fishermen risk their lives every day. Rescue boats are not a luxury; they are a necessity,” she said.

Turkana South MP Hon. Namoit raised concerns over the lack of operational response vehicles in Aroo Sub-County, noting that several vehicles had been destroyed in recent incidents.

“Security officers cannot respond effectively without mobility. We need immediate support,” he said.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai welcomed the President’s commitments and pledged the county government’s full cooperation in implementing the projects.

“These investments will have a lasting impact on our people. As a county, we are ready to work closely with the national government to ensure success,” the governor said.

However, several leaders used the platform to highlight long-standing challenges and stalled projects that continue to hinder development.

Turkana West MP Hon. Epuyo Nanok urged the President to intervene in delayed projects such as the Tarach Dam, Lomidat slaughterhouse, and Lokichoggio Airport, saying their completion would significantly transform livelihoods.

“These projects are critical to food security, trade and regional connectivity,” he said.

Concerns were also raised over urban road projects. Hon. Nabuin noted that despite earlier allocations of KSh 300 million and a recent KSh 500 million, contractors had yet to mobilize to the sites.

“Funding has been announced, but implementation on the ground remains slow,” he said.

On the oil sector, Ngikolong T.E called for the adoption of a shorter oil transport route through Kapedo Junction, Yangiyang, Lokori and Lokichar, arguing that it would significantly reduce transport time and costs.

“A shorter corridor will make our oil operations more efficient and beneficial to the local economy,” he said.

The Tobong’u Lore Cultural Festival, held annually, remains one of the most important cultural events in the region. Beyond cultural expression, the festival has increasingly become a platform for national dialogue, policy announcements and engagement between leaders and communities.

As celebrations continued in Lodwar, residents expressed cautious optimism that the commitments announced would translate into tangible change on the ground, long after the drums of Tobong’u Lore fall silent.