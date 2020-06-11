Kibicho, Sonko in nasty brawl

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho (centre) at his office in Nairobi yesterday, after he recorded a statement at the DCI offices in Nairobi over recent utterances by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has declared war on former governor Mike Sonko and vowed to sue him over claims that they jointly participated in crime in 2017.

Sonko, while speaking in Dagoretti on Sunday at a function where he had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto, claimed him and Kibicho, disguised as ODM supporters, planned chaos in Nairobi during the 2017 electioneering period.

“I want to reveal here that in 2017, I and Kibicho, together with the system, printed ODM T-shirts, bought second-hand cars, then burnt them on Ngong Road so as to be seen it was ODM supporters that had burnt them," claimed Sonko.

But Kibicho, speaking shortly after recording a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday, distanced himself from the allegations and accused Sonko of character assassination.

The PS vowed to seek legal redress by the end of this week and vowed to pursue justice on account that Sonko publicly admitted to crimes, assassinated his character by alleging he (Kibicho) was involved in the murder of former Vice President George Saitoti, and that plans were afoot to kill him (Sonko) and Dr Ruto.

“I am not at DCI as PS Interior, but as Karanja Kibicho, and Sonko shall give me answers if there’s law in this country. He must prove all the allegations he has accused me of. He better prepare some good lawyers because he has admitted to crime, and after he has dealt with that, he will have to deal with my character assassination case,” said Kibicho.

“It's not okay for Sonko to keep making wild allegations against people. I have had enough because, for the longest time when Sonko has had enough, he blames Kibicho. It’s clear he has no respect for the rule of law. You make allegations that you can defend,” he added.

Kibicho clarified that it was he that went to the DCI and that he was not summoned. He urged the DCI to take the shortest time possible with the probe so he could get justice.

“There’s a very big difference between those who find comfort in blaming me for their misfortunes such as whenever a politician has his security withdrawn or when leaders become indecent and abuse you, but Sonko’s utterances are alleging crimes, and that is why action must be taken,” said Kibicho.

While responding to Kibicho, in a statement sent to newsrooms yesterday, Sonko dared the PS to "bring it on", and added that he was ready and looking forward to being summoned by the DCI.

"...I have never made any allegations that I cannot substantiate, including the truth I spoke yesterday (Sunday)," Sonko said in the statement, adding: "I was the main mobiliser in Nairobi for the so-called system, so I know what I am talking about, and I have a lot to tell my fellow Kenyans and the world".

At the same time, ODM has demanded a full inquiry into Sonko's utterances.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna yesterday accused political foes of abusing State power, mainstream and social media in a systematic attempt to depict the party as violent and purveyor of anarchy.

This view, he said, had been perpetuated despite ODM's efforts to communicate the truth – that it is the enemies of ODM that author, plan and execute the dirty schemes.

“The confession by the disgraced former Governor Mike Sonko that he participated in stage-managing violence and destruction of property that he and his co-conspirators then pinned on ODM is welcome, but amounts to too little, too late,” said Sifuna.

“We demand a full inquiry into the claims to establish the motives and extent of these mafia-like covert criminal acts as well as all persons and institutions involved. As a party, we remain committed to civility in competition for power, the rule of law and peaceful settlement of differences and disputes,” he said.

Sifuna said ODM was slowly but surely being vindicated, as "people behind these nefarious schemes slowly emerge from their dark hideouts to confess to their crimes.”