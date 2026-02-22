×
Koskei to opposition: You built this government -now save it

By David Njaaga | Feb. 22, 2026
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei. 

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has called for renewed commitment to public service, warning that political theatrics risk destroying the very government Kenyans bled for.

"Discipline, accountability and moral clarity must guide every decision we make in service to the people," said Koskei, speaking during a Catholic Church thanksgiving service and Holy Mass at Kwa Nderi Primary School in Nyeri County, held in honour of Principal Secretary Anne Wang'ombe.

"Leadership is a vocation anchored in humility, integrity and service. Public office is a sacred trust," he added, in remarks that carried particular weight given the open fractures now threatening the coalition.

Koskei then turned his fire on opposition leaders who helped build the broad-based government, urging them to return and honour their commitment to the people.

"The government was formed through the will of the people and must be given space to deliver development across the country," said Koskei, stressing that unity and stability are non-negotiable for effective governance.

The broad-based government traces its roots to the Gen-Z protests of June and July 2024, which left more than 60 people dead after security forces moved against demonstrators opposed to the Finance Bill 2024.

The crisis forced President William Ruto to join forces with then-opposition leader Raila Odinga, culminating in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in March 2025 between Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), formalising the broad-based government framework.

ODM allies John Mbadi and James Opiyo Wandayi were among the opposition figures absorbed into Cabinet, taking charge of the finance and energy dockets, respectively.

However, cracks have since emerged within ODM, with the party's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna publicly breaking ranks, calling the removal of Ruto "a national agenda" and describing the administration as the worst in Kenyan history, even as his party holds a formal cooperation deal with UDA.

Cabinet Secretary Hannah Wendot Cheptumo, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other leaders attended the Nyeri ceremony. 

Related Topics

 Head of Public Service Felix Koskei Broad-based Goverment President William Ruto ODM Factions
