Delink my name from BBI and look at the gains, Raila tells Mt Kenya region

ODM leader Raila Odinga.

ODM chief Raila Odinga has pleaded with Mt Kenya region people to approach the proposed constitutional amendment Bill on the gains it shall bring to the region and not as Raila's project.

The ODM leader in an interview with a vernacular TV station appealed with the region to remove his name in the BBI project and support the process saying they could miss an opportunity that could be rare to get.

"Opportunities have wings, if they are not taken, they fly away. I appeal to the region to remove Raila in BBI and see the gains it seeks to introduce in that region," Odinga said.

Odinga said he was concentrating on popularising the BBI agenda and not his quest to seek for Presidency saying it will be the best legacy that will devolve more monies to the counties.

He refuted claims that BBI was his secret card to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta noting that since the inception of a handshake, he has always avoided the campaign talk to give the Jubilee government time to deliver its promises to the electorate.

"BBI is not about me, it’s for a better Kenya which entails bringing stability and a peaceful working environment for any Kenyan without tribe or ethnicity," the ODM leader said.

While defending his handshake with the President, Odinga said their handshake deal brought stability, peace and reconciliation and that this should not be associated with the failures.

"Those claiming that the handshake stopped Jubilee government from performing its mandate are dreaming, the country was in chaos following the aftermath of 2017 general elections, the country experienced tension and economic sabotage when our supporters resisted some products from some companies but things resumed when we greeted each other," he added.

Odinga maintained that the Jubilee government should carry the blame for failing to deliver its promises to the people and wanted the President and his Deputy to explain to Kenyans the whereabouts of the sports stadiums, the laptops, and other promises.

"Instead of telling us how they will help mama mboga and the mikokoteni people, they should first explain to Kenyans and show them where is the stadia they promised us, they should tell us whether they have given our pupils the laptops," Odinga said.

At the same time, the former prime minister revealed that he had been consulting the President on various issues surrounding the country but due to wrangles within the government, no actions have been taken in regard to his advice to the President.

"I consult and advise Uhuru on various matters that need to be done but due to divisions in Jubilee nothing is being done, some Jubilee allied MPs have been the biggest stumbling block in the fight against corruption since whenever a person from their side is arrested, the MPs defends them.”

He gave the example on the Arror and Kimwarer dam where he accused Ruto of defending the main suspects.