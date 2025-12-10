Why Senators are demanding justice for gold clash victims

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale leads Bushiangala residents to protest against claims that they may be forced to leave their ancestral land following the discovery of gold in Idakho, Ikolomani Constituency, on November 12, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]
Senators have raised alarm over the loss of lives in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County, amid tensions over the planned relocation of locals following the discovery of gold valued at Sh687 billion
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you