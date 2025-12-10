×
Why Duale, Mudavadi and AG Oduor have been sued over Kenya-US health deal

By Kamau Muthoni | Dec. 10, 2025

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (left) and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right) during the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [File, Standard]

The US may not have a reason to smile yet days after signing a health deal with Kenya after a court case was filed citing a breach of patients’ right to privacy and consent.

Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
