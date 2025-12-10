Why Duale, Mudavadi and AG Oduor have been sued over Kenya-US health deal

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (left) and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right) during the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [File, Standard]
The US may not have a reason to smile yet days after signing a health deal with Kenya after a court case was filed citing a breach of patients’ right to privacy and consent.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you