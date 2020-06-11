×
IEBC rolls out pilot boundaries review in four counties

By Kennedy Gachuhi | January 20th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

IEBC commissioner Boya Molu in Nakuru where a pilot programme on boundaries review was launched in four counties on January 19, 2021. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched a pilot study in four counties ahead of boundaries review.

IEBC officials, led by commissioner Boya Molu, yesterday met select administrators from various sub-counties of Nakuru to deliberate the matter.

The meeting at a Nakuru hotel was, however, punctuated with drama after a host of ward representatives and former Njoro MP Joseph Kiuna led residents in protests, demanding to be part of the meeting.

The residents claimed that the use of administrators in the process was suspect since they were not politicians. 

"The chiefs and their assistants attending this meeting do not represent political interests of the people. The IEBC should have called political leaders since this is purely a political matter and not an administrative one," said Mr Kiuna. 

Read More

Lare ward rep Phillip Wanjohi demanded that ordinary citizens be part of the process, adding that their interests and concerns must be brought to the commission directly.

Commissioner Molu, however, calmed the rowdy residents, pointing out that this was only a pilot programme being undertaken in four counties before the actual process can be launched.

The pilot programme is being undertaken in Nakuru, Turkana, Isiolo and Kwale counties, said Molu.

Nakuru is among the counties set to get more constituencies ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Although the Kenya Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020 as proposed under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is yet to be approved, Nakuru is set to have five new constituencies.

"Our current exercise is, however, not based on the proposals made in the BBI but already existing legal frameworks. We will only consider what the BBI proposes once it is passed into law," said Molu.

The commissioner said the review was necessary because the last one left several boundaries overlapping, causing confusion among Kenyans.

Related Topics
IEBC 2022 General Election BBI
