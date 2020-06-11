×
I’ll be the MC in all Murang’a political events for the sake of peace- Governor Iria

By Japheth Ogila | October 6th 2020 at 01:10:18 GMT +0300

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria. [File, Standard]

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has declared himself the bonafide master of ceremony for all the political events that will be held in his county.

Wa Iria stated on Tuesday that his decision is to moderate the events and deal with violence like that which was witnessed at Kenol, Kandara Constituency on Sunday, October 4. According to the county chief, the county has had waves of violence stemming from political gatherings which need immediate intervention.

“To ensure there is peace, to ensure the lives of our people are safe, to ensure the businesses of our people are safe, to deal with the seeds of violence being sowed by selfish politipreneur [sic], I am going to be the MC of all political functions in Murang’a County and no one will be allowed to use abusive, inciting or hate statements during these meetings,” the governor said in a tweet.

As the practicality and legality of his directive remains in question; this step could plant even more political bickering between him and other area leaders, currently supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Two people died while three others sustained injuries in an ugly fight that pitted two rival political camps in the region on Sunday morning. Media reports revealed that one faction attempted to block the road to prevent DP Ruto’s entourage from entering Kenol to attend a fundraiser at AIPCA Church.

The other rival group confronted them and a fight ensued at the full glare of the police officers who had been deployed to enforce order. Remnants of burnt tyres, stones and dusts have littered the area leaving a trail of the ugly fight that attracted widespread condemnation.

The event has triggered war of words and finger pointing between leaders in the area as the police try to dig deeper on who sponsored the violence.

During the fundraiser, Nyoro, Wahome and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua heaped blames on area Woman Representative Sabina Chege for sponsoring the violence. They also roped in Wa Iria’s name claiming that he had been working under the scene to prevent the DP from holding functions in the region.

According to the trio, Chege was being funded by the Ministry of Interior to scuttle Tangatanga rallies.

“Their efforts to stop the function have failed and we are here and will donate money for this church.”

“Kibicho and Matiang’i and Chege should bring their children to cause chaos, not other people’s children, it is shameful,” said Nyoro.

But in her rejoinder, Sabina distanced herself from the blames and accused her colleagues of stage-managing the chaos to tarnish her name.

“It is shameful for these leaders to sponsor violence at their own function before blaming it on others,” she told Standard Digital.

“I am surprised I am the one being accused of sponsoring violence when I saw the reports of chaos on social media,” she further said, adding that she was on her way to another function.

On Sunday evening, the police summoned Wahome and Nyoro appear at the regional DCIO office in Nyeri to record statements over the chaos. But yesterday, the Kiharu legislator said that he had not received a formal communication to record the statement and was waiting for the officers to come and pick him.

He would then fight the blames that they masterminded the violence.

“Even if you are a mad man, how do would you disrupt your own meeting? How would you burn your house? This is just diversionary,” said Nyoro.

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 4 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 6 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 7 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 14 hours ago

