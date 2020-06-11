×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sabina Chege: DP Ruto allies stage-managed Murang’a chaos

By Mireri Junior | October 4th 2020 at 01:20:57 GMT +0300

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege says Deputy President William Ruto are to blame for the Sunday chaos at Kenol. [File, Standard]

Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege has dismissed as baseless claims by Deputy President William Ruto allies that she was behind the violence that rocked AIPCA Kenol Church in Kandara, Murang’a county ahead of Ruto’s visit.

Speaking to Standard Digital on phone, Chege said it was shameful for the Tangatanga brigade to stage-manage violence only to blame it on others.

She accused Murang’a politicians allied to Ruto of hiring goons to attack their own function before blaming it on her.

“It is shameful for these leaders to sponsor violence at their own function before blaming it on others,” she said.

Read More

Chege said she was not aware of the DP’s visit and that just like other people, she had seen the reports of chaos in Muranga on social media.

She said she was on her way to another function and wondered why Tanga tanga leaders had turned a whole church event into bashing her.

“I am surprised I am the one being accused of sponsoring violence when I saw the reports of chaos on social media,” She said, adding that she was on her way to another function.

MPs allied to Ruto accused Chege, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and PS Karanja Kibicho of using the police and goons from Nairobi and Thika to disrupt the function.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro linked Matiang’i and Chege to the violence, saying they are aware the two planned to use the police and goons to disrupt the functions.

He said the use of violence will not stop them from supporting Ruto’s 2022 bid, adding that Mt Kenya region will support the DP.

“Matiangi tried to use the same tactic in Nyeri, Kisii and here, but failed. Shame on them.”

He thanked local youth for repulsing the police and making sure the function proceeds as was planned.

“Their efforts to stop the function have failed and we are here and will donate money for this church.”

“Kibicho and Matiang’i and Chege should bring their children to cause chaos, not other people’s children, it is shameful,” he said.

Wahome told Matiang’i to resign and join politics instead of using the police to cause mayhem in the country.

She also accused Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Chege of being part of the wider scheme to disrupt Ruto’s political functions in Murang’a.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua told President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Matiang’i if he wants to have a better legacy when he leaves office.

The Sunday morning violence left one person dead with scores sustaining injuries after youth barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a road ahead Ruto’s church function.

Motorists were caught up in the mayhem as the two rival groups blocked and lit bonfire on the Kenol-Muranga Road.

In a viral clip, a woman who identified herself as Mercy Wangui said they were hired by a famous politician to disrupt the DP’s church function.

The woman who was cornered by pro-Ruto youths claimed they were promised Sh1000 each by the said politician.

Security beefed up

Murang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania confirmed the incident and said more police officers had been deployed to quell the chaos.

He said those injured were rushed to hospitals with locals claiming the chaos was started by outsiders.

“We have deployed more personnel to disperse the fighting groups,” he said.

Ruto attended the function in the company of MPs allied to him.

Related Topics
AIPCA Kenol Church Murang’a county Deputy President William Ruto Sabina Chege
Share this story
Previous article
Johnson says he doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it
Next article
Trump 'much better' but WH doctor says 'not yet out of the woods'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics
You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics

LATEST STORIES

Eliud Kipchoge reveals what happened during shocking London defeat
Eliud Kipchoge reveals what happened during shocking London defeat

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Skylla Entertainment overcomes disability to spin gospel music

Skylla Entertainment overcomes disability to spin gospel music
Jael Musumba 2 hours ago
What is your child doing on the Internet?

What is your child doing on the Internet?
Lolita Bunde 4 hours ago
Depression is real and men need to reach out for help

Depression is real and men need to reach out for help
Ainea Ojiambo 4 hours ago
Redefining beauty: I learnt to love the new me

Redefining beauty: I learnt to love the new me
Vivianne Wandera 6 hours ago

Read More

One killed as Uhuru and Ruto supporters clash in Murang'a

Politics

One killed as Uhuru and Ruto supporters clash in Murang'a

One killed as Uhuru and Ruto supporters clash in Murang'a

CoG: Why senators should not vie for governor seats

Politics

CoG: Why senators should not vie for governor seats

CoG: Why senators should not vie for governor seats

Don't tell naked leaders to pull up their socks

Politics

Don't tell naked leaders to pull up their socks

Don't tell naked leaders to pull up their socks

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.