Sabina Chege: DP Ruto allies stage-managed Murang’a chaos

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege says Deputy President William Ruto are to blame for the Sunday chaos at Kenol. [File, Standard]

Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege has dismissed as baseless claims by Deputy President William Ruto allies that she was behind the violence that rocked AIPCA Kenol Church in Kandara, Murang’a county ahead of Ruto’s visit.

Speaking to Standard Digital on phone, Chege said it was shameful for the Tangatanga brigade to stage-manage violence only to blame it on others.

She accused Murang’a politicians allied to Ruto of hiring goons to attack their own function before blaming it on her.

“It is shameful for these leaders to sponsor violence at their own function before blaming it on others,” she said.

Chege said she was not aware of the DP’s visit and that just like other people, she had seen the reports of chaos in Muranga on social media.

She said she was on her way to another function and wondered why Tanga tanga leaders had turned a whole church event into bashing her.

“I am surprised I am the one being accused of sponsoring violence when I saw the reports of chaos on social media,” She said, adding that she was on her way to another function.

MPs allied to Ruto accused Chege, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and PS Karanja Kibicho of using the police and goons from Nairobi and Thika to disrupt the function.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro linked Matiang’i and Chege to the violence, saying they are aware the two planned to use the police and goons to disrupt the functions.

He said the use of violence will not stop them from supporting Ruto’s 2022 bid, adding that Mt Kenya region will support the DP.

“Matiangi tried to use the same tactic in Nyeri, Kisii and here, but failed. Shame on them.”

He thanked local youth for repulsing the police and making sure the function proceeds as was planned.

“Their efforts to stop the function have failed and we are here and will donate money for this church.”

“Kibicho and Matiang’i and Chege should bring their children to cause chaos, not other people’s children, it is shameful,” he said.

Wahome told Matiang’i to resign and join politics instead of using the police to cause mayhem in the country.

She also accused Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Chege of being part of the wider scheme to disrupt Ruto’s political functions in Murang’a.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua told President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Matiang’i if he wants to have a better legacy when he leaves office.

The Sunday morning violence left one person dead with scores sustaining injuries after youth barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a road ahead Ruto’s church function.

Motorists were caught up in the mayhem as the two rival groups blocked and lit bonfire on the Kenol-Muranga Road.

In a viral clip, a woman who identified herself as Mercy Wangui said they were hired by a famous politician to disrupt the DP’s church function.

The woman who was cornered by pro-Ruto youths claimed they were promised Sh1000 each by the said politician.

Security beefed up

Murang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania confirmed the incident and said more police officers had been deployed to quell the chaos.

He said those injured were rushed to hospitals with locals claiming the chaos was started by outsiders.

“We have deployed more personnel to disperse the fighting groups,” he said.

Ruto attended the function in the company of MPs allied to him.