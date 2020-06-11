Raila condems early campaigns, calls for arrests over Murang’a chaos

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga making his remarks at United Christian Ministries in Nairobi's Kawangware Estate on October 4, 2020. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to take a stern action against politicians who masterminded violence in Murang’a which led to the death of two people Sunday morning.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the former premier said the law enforcers should move with speed and prosecute leaders who incited rival factions to violence, moments before Deputy President William Ruto attended a fundraiser at AIPCA Church at Kenol, Murang’a County.

“I have been deeply disturbed by the violence witnessed in Kenol, Muranga, yesterday where young people ferried in buses from other parts of the region engaged in running battles with locals, leading to loss of two lives and several injuries.

I appeal to the government to move with speed, and fairly but firmly deal with the people behind the violence so as to pass an unmistakable message that Kenyans don't deserve this and it must stop,” he stated.

He said that failure to act decisively would only send a signal that would encourage recurrent chaos which could undo the gains made in development. Mr Odinga argued that through early campaigns, the country may lose focus as people abandon national building and embracing premature political mood. This, coupled with “seeds of violence” sown by the political elite could follow the country into the electoral period with detrimental effects, he argued.

He said, “This spectre of violence and vandalism in the name of a presidential election that is over two years away, should be a serious cause for concern to all peace loving Kenyans.

If this continues, and it easily can, it could spiral out of control and we will stagnate as a country, as the government will not deliver much in the remaining two years.”

He is also sent a message to the political class to avoid militarising the youth and raising political temperatures.

“I want to appeal to fellow leaders to acknowledge that systemic violence has plagued our country for far too long and we all need to commit to work together to confront and end it,” he said.

NCIC alarm

Odinga’s sentiments concur with a statement from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), in which the latter urged the police to arrest and prosecute the planners of Murang’a chaos.

In a statement by Chair Dr Samuel Kobia, NCIC renounced the politics of hustlers versus dynasties saying the gimmick could provide lucrative grounds for violence akin to Rwandan genocide.

“We express our collective outrage at the rising political temperatures in the country. Over the past few months, we have noted with concern, the hatred, bigotry, and political rhetoric that is slowly degenerating into violence,” NCIC stated,

“We do note, with deep concern, that the attacks, and counter-attacks, have created space for threats of violence to emerge. Of significance, is the hustlers-dynasty dichotomy that mirrors the narrative that preceded the Rwanda Genocide,” it added, as it called for immediate arrests of perpetrators of chaos.

Police had summoned MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) for questioning over the matter at Nyeri’s regional DCIO office.

However, when talking to KTN News today, Nyoro emphasised his innocence but revealed that he was still waiting for the detectives to question him.