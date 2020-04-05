Meeting to expel Ford Kenya rebels ends in disarray

A meeting called by Ford Kenya at a Busia hotel to expel rebel members ended in disarray after police stormed the venue. The meeting that was called to expel two party members had been convened by Ford Kenya’s National Organising Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu. The law enforcers led by Busia Police Station OCS Julius Lingole were adamant that the meeting was illegal as conveners did not seek permission from his office to hold it. Efforts by Mr Mandu to plead with police to allow them to continue with the meeting landed on deaf ears as they were ordered to leave the venue with immediate effect.

Addressing the media outside the hotel, Busia County FK Chairman Emmanuel Osore said they had resolved to expel a nominated MCA and local branch official for breaching party rules and regulations. The two leaders are said to be allied to Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi . “We only have one Party Leader in Moses Wetang’ula and all of us must pledge our allegiance to him.” Mandu Mandu accused police officers of being selective when enforcing Covid-19 regulation.“Our meeting was not illegal, we met to discuss matters within our party only for police to appear and asked us to leave the venue,” said Mandu.

The OCS Lingole said nobody knocked his door to seek for permission to hold the meeting. “It is always good for someone to come to the office and get permission, nobody would deny you the permission,” said Lingole. He continued: “But in the event, we are notified of a meeting that is happening within our jurisdiction and we were not informed we have no otherwise but to stop it.” Ford Kenya has been experiencing internal wrangles for sometimes now after Wamunyinyi’s faction staged a coup to oust Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula from the helm of the outfit.