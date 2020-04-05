Sudi flown to Nairobi in police chopper minutes after arrest

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has been airlifted to Nairobi minutes after he surrendered at Langas Police Station in Uasin Gishu County this morning.
The legislator said on his Facebook page that he was being airlifted to Nairobi.
“I'm being airlifted to Nairobi. Will be landing at Wilson Airport shortly,” Sudi said moments after photos of him accompanied by other Jubilee politicians and his lawyers emerged online.
Earlier in the day, the MP said he surrendered to the police after getting reports from the media that they were after him.
“As a law-abiding citizen, I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending a contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” he said.
In the OB reports, the MP, who was on the run for the better part of Friday and Saturday refuted claims that he had received summons from the police regarding his utterances.
Police reports indicate that Sudi is wanted for hate speech, which is under investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.
This is after he made remarks deemed abusive towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family recently, to which he vowed that he would not apologise over his utterances.
The legislator played a hardball even after the Deputy President William Ruto lashed at his statements saying that he and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno could have chosen respectable words to criticise the head of state.
Sudi has lined up a group of lawyers that will take to court to defend him over the impending charges.
They are Jane Masai, Richard Cheruiyot, Isaac Terer, Nathan Tororei and former Chief Registrar of Judiciary Gladys Shollei.