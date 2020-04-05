Sudi flown to Nairobi in police chopper minutes after arrest

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi (left) being flown to Nairobi after he surrendered to police in Uasin Gishu. He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow over hate speech. [Courtesy, Standard]

I will not be an old man struggling in politics

Kibwana: I will do better than Kibaki if elected president

Kibwana: I will do better than Kibaki if elected president

Mudavadi, Atwoli unite and vow to work together again

Mudavadi, Atwoli unite and vow to work together again