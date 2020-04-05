SEE ALSO: Atwoli accuses Ruto of undermining President UhuruThe controversial legislator also dismissed statements that he was speaking on behalf of the Deputy President William Ruto, adding that he speaks out his mind. "I have my own opinions about anything in the country. Those saying I speak for DP Ruto should know that I have my own understanding and I don't need to talk on anyone's behalf," he added. Sudi also turned his guns on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, and the Jubilee Party Vice chair David Murathe for having not been mentioned despite their utterances against DP Ruto. "Why are we not seeing the police chasing Murathe and Raila Odinga, we need to be fair in this country. Why didn't Raila Odinga speak when Gladys Wanga and Babu Owino insult the President? " posed Sudi.
SEE ALSO: Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First FamilyYesterday, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said that Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was making his utterances at the behest of the DP. Junet, ODM's director of elections, said Ruto’s condemnation of the MP’s statement was hollow hearted. “I want to ask the DP to spare this country the politics of war and violence. It is dishonest and old school for the DP to send his people to insult other leaders, including the president, then pretend to be telling them to stop. You cannot abuse other leaders to gain power,” Junet said.