Sudi surrenders to Eldoret police, to be arraigned over hate speech

SEE ALSO: From Jomo to Uhuru: The rise of politics of the stomach in KenyaPolice reports indicate that Sudi is wanted for hate speech, which is under investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission. This is after he made remarks deemed abusive towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family recently, to which he vowed that he would not apologise over his utterances. The legislator played a hardball even after the Deputy President William Ruto lashed at his statements saying that he and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno could have chosen respectable words to criticise the head of state. Mr Sudi has lined up a group of lawyers that will take to court to defend him over the impending charges.
SEE ALSO: Let politicians touch hearts through ideas, not by spewing hateFriday drama On Friday, a standoff ensued after police claimed that occupants of the residence refused to open the gate. Officers were forced to gain entry through the fence of the compound. During the standoff between police and residents, a GSU officer was hacked on his right hand with a machete, while one man was also shot in the shoulder and five others arrested. The police report further indicated that at least three officers later confirmed to be working with the Presidential Escort Unit were found inside the compound.
SEE ALSO: Sudi eludes officers after night long search as locals fight to block arrestTwo Presidential Escort Unit officers are said to have engaged their colleagues in a scuffle before they were apprehended. Those arrested are expected in court tomorrow to face various charges, police aware of the plans said. On Friday the MP held a demonstration in Eldoret town streets stating that he will continue to advocate for a just society despite calls to him to apologise for disrespecting the First Family. “No one will silence us. You do not see me addressing anything just for the sake of it. We have the freedom of expression in the Constitution and no one should intimidate us,” he said. Sudi had earlier taken to social media to dare police to arrest him over the remarks. The MP reportedly sneaked out of his home in the company of a police officer from the presidential escort team. A source said he had been traced to a house in Nairobi, but police were restrained from proceeding there because they would cause “embarrassment” to the owner. “We know where he is hiding and we are avoiding embarrassment on the owner. It is a shame he is hiding there yet he has been daring police to go and arrest him,” said an official aware of the development. [Additional reporting by Fred Kibor and Cyrus Ombati]