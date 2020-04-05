Blow to ANC as Eliud Owalo exits

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and former member Eliud Owalo [Photo: Courtesy]

The season of political shuffles has begun in the country with members of different political parties re-aligning themselves to fit where they can benefit most. Amani National Congress Party has suffered major blows this season with the latest member and supporter Eliud Owalo exiting the party. According to the former campaign manager for Raila Odinga who left the Orange Party in August 2019 for ANC, his decision to exit the party is in order to create space within the party and around the party leader to enable ANC strategically position itself without feeling suffocated by his views and suggestions. “I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and H. E. Musalia Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Man Utd target Sancho says 'happy' at Dortmund

Owalo’s exit comes a day after Barrack Muluka resigned as the Secretary-General of the party citing similar reasons. "I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far. Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested. This will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution," Muluka wrote to Mudavadi. Despite the challenges that has faced the party since the beginning of the year, Owalo emphasizes that he has done what he can to support ANC. “I’ve done the little I can within my means as an ordinary member of the party both in efforts to enhance the support base of the party as well as strategically positioning Musalia Mudavadi 2022 as a viable and feasible venture,” he added. “With all the pre-requisite humility, I have therefore resigned as a member of the ANC Party. With great conviction, I once more take no hesitation in wishing H. E Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and the ANC Party the very best in the foreseeable future.”

SEE ALSO: StanChart, Airtel sign partnership