';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Blow to ANC as Eliud Owalo exits

By Saada Hassan | August 14th 2020 at 01:06:51 GMT +0300

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and former member Eliud Owalo [Photo: Courtesy]

The season of political shuffles has begun in the country with members of different political parties re-aligning themselves to fit where they can benefit most.

Amani National Congress Party has suffered major blows this season with the latest member and supporter Eliud Owalo exiting the party.

According to the former campaign manager for Raila Odinga who left the Orange Party in August 2019 for ANC, his decision to exit the party is in order to create space within the party and around the party leader to enable ANC strategically position itself without feeling suffocated by his views and suggestions.

“I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and H. E. Musalia Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Man Utd target Sancho says 'happy' at Dortmund

Owalo’s exit comes a day after Barrack Muluka resigned as the Secretary-General of the party citing similar reasons.

"I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far. Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested. This will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution," Muluka wrote to Mudavadi.

Despite the challenges that has faced the party since the beginning of the year, Owalo emphasizes that he has done what he can to support ANC.

“I’ve done the little I can within my means as an ordinary member of the party both in efforts to enhance the support base of the party as well as strategically positioning Musalia Mudavadi 2022 as a viable and feasible venture,” he added.

“With all the pre-requisite humility, I have therefore resigned as a member of the ANC Party. With great conviction, I once more take no hesitation in wishing H. E Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and the ANC Party the very best in the foreseeable future.”

SEE ALSO: StanChart, Airtel sign partnership

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
ANC Musalia Mudavadi Raila Odinga Eliud Owalo Barrack Muluka
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hotels embrace digital ordering in 'contactless dining' new normal
Hotels embrace digital ordering in 'contactless dining' new normal

LATEST STORIES

Motorists to pay more as fuel prices go up
Motorists to pay more as fuel prices go up

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Landi Mawe: Where singles are not allowed to rent rooms

Landi Mawe: Where singles are not allowed to rent rooms
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hour ago
Broke MPs who live in single rooms

Broke MPs who live in single rooms
The Nairobian 2 hours ago
Pioneer female referee who flashed 'red card' to tame hard tackles

Pioneer female referee who flashed 'red card' to tame hard tackles
John Shilitsa 4 hours ago
Revenue standoff: Young Turks take on Uhuru, Raila

Revenue standoff: Young Turks take on Uhuru, Raila

Standard Team 6 hours ago

Read More

Jubilee endorses former MP for speaker’s seat

Politics

Jubilee endorses former MP for speaker’s seat

Jubilee endorses former MP for speaker’s seat
CoG: Our hands are tied over revenue sharing

Politics

CoG: Our hands are tied over revenue sharing

CoG: Our hands are tied over revenue sharing
Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation

Politics

Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation

Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC calls for calm amid party reorganisation
Jubilee summons Nairobi MCAs to discuss speaker vote

Politics

Jubilee summons Nairobi MCAs to discuss speaker vote

Jubilee Party summons Nairobi MCAs to discuss speaker vote
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.