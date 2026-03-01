Public schools to run on solar as Ruto launches Sh45bn programme

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during the Alliance High School's centenary celebrations in Kikuyu, Kiambu County on March 1, 2026. [PCS]

Kenya will solarise all public schools within a year under a Sh45 billion programme launched by President William Ruto on Sunday.

Speaking during the Alliance High School's centenary celebrations in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, Ruto said the initiative turns the century-old institution into a testing ground for the country's green energy ambitions.

The programme, a joint venture between the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), targets 3,213 schools and is expected to generate up to 780 megawatts of energy, easing pressure on the national grid.

"The pilot projects being done in 266 schools, and positively solved, is going to roll out the programme so that in the next one year we will have solarised all our schools," said Ruto.

KCB has extended a credit facility at a 30 per cent discount to finance the installations, an unusual concession from a commercial lender in a sector long starved of affordable financing.

"It is not always easy to negotiate with banks. KCB has extended a credit facility with a 30 per cent discount to enable us solarise our schools and reduce carbon emissions," noted Ruto.

Beyond cutting electricity bills, the programme targets deforestation driven by schools relying on firewood for cooking.

Ruto directed the Ministry of Energy to buy surplus power generated during school holidays, even at a discount, to give schools a revenue stream for other infrastructure.

"My instructions to the Ministry of Energy: buy that energy even at a discount so that schools can have some resources to develop other infrastructure," he added. Aerial view of Alliance High School installed solar panel to power the school. [PCS]

KCB Managing Director Annastacia Kimutai said the bank is already supporting Alliance High School in installing a 51-kilowatt solar system, with the digital centre of excellence programme to follow in 3,213 institutions once approvals are secured.

"Through the ministry and the resources being provided, this project is going to save between 70 to 100 per cent of power costs and reduce deforestation. We are committed to conclude this exercise in three months," said Kimutai.

Technical experts from Jupiter Energy Solutions said Alliance High School now runs a 151-kilowatt solar system, combining rooftop panels, battery storage and a proposed solar water heating unit to replace boilers.

The system stores 265 kilowatt-hours and designates solar as the primary source, with a generator on standby.

"This is going to be a real game changer because the entire lighting system, sockets, computers and hot water system will run on solar," said Dr Dickson Barasa, Jupiter Energy Solutions' technical manager.