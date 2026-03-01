×
Ruto: National Schools are pillars of cohesion

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 1, 2026
President William Ruto joins Alliance high school community in celebrating centenary on March 1, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has strongly defended Cluster 1, formerly national schools, describing them as enduring symbols of national unity.

Ruto noted that through their collective and shared aspiration, they must be protected from any attempt to dilute their standards or legacy.

Speaking during an event at Alliance High School, the President said the institution’s century-long history reflects the values Kenya must uphold if it is to realise its full potential.

“The lessons learned from Alliance are a non-compromise pursuit of excellence, the discipline to give our very best even when no one is watching or pushing or even with applause,” he said.

“National schools are enduring symbols of our collective pride and shared aspiration. Like our public universities, they have been nurtured, strengthened, and preserved through a collective will and sacrifice of generations of Kenyans,” he said.

He further said, for Kenya to realise its full potential, it must commit deliberately to the quietly demanding values  that have built enduring institutions.

“We must commit to higher standards that we refuse to dilute, discipline that we practice consistently, and excellence that we pursue faithfully.”

The President described national schools as institutions built through sacrifice by generations of Kenyans and insisted they belong to the entire country, not to specific regions or communities.

“These institutions therefore do not belong to any individual or group irrespective of where they are situated; they belong to all Kenyans and it is our shared responsibility to protect their legacy, uphold their standards and ensure they continue to inspire excellence for generations to come,” he said.

He cited the diversity of alumni as proof of their unifying role, pointing to former Attorney General Amos Wako from Busia, Supreme Court Judge Mohamed Ibrahim Lenaola from Samburu, and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi from Kilifi County.

“That is the DNA of the national school. That is how we forge a nation — a blend of communities, religions, and races that brings national cohesion in the country. Nobody should be allowed to dilute what Alliance stands for: unity in diversity,” he stated.

President Ruto also noted that Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian and African Inland churches came together to establish it, placing unity above denominational interests.

The Head of State inaugurated a 640-bed dormitory costing Sh155 million and a dining hall worth Sh88 million. He said Sh200 million has been allocated for road works, with at least Sh100 million already spent.

Plans for 40 new classrooms at Sh60 million, a sports academy at Sh60 million and a Sh200 million science complex set aside for completion are also underway at the Alliance Girls' School.

“As we develop this infrastructure, we are doing it because the education of our children is central to our transformation and progress as a society and as a nation,” he said

