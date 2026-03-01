Government issues advisory to Kenyans in the Middle East as Iran conflict spirals

Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi issued an advisory urging Kenyans in the Middle East to take precautions after joint United States-Israel strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region.

The advisory, Sunday, covers nine countries — Iran, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq — where Kenyans have been told to avoid non-essential movement, particularly near military installations and crowded public spaces.

"Exercise extreme caution and avoid non-essential movement, especially near high-risk areas such as military facilities and crowded public spaces," noted Mudavadi.

The warning follows US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said triggered retaliatory attacks on 27 US military bases across the Middle East, including facilities in Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, according to Al Jazeera.

Kenyans in the affected countries have also been told to comply with local security authorities, monitor official communications from host governments and register with Kenyan embassies to access consular support.

"Following attacks by Israeli and US forces on Iran Saturday morning and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and US bases in some Gulf states, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs wishes to advise Kenyans residing or traveling through the Middle East to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety," said Mudavadi.

The Gulf region employs thousands of Kenyan migrant workers in domestic work, construction, hospitality and other service sectors.

The Ministry said it remains in contact with Kenya's diplomatic missions in the region and will issue further updates through official platforms.