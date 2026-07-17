Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Of rastas and the holy herb, and the miracle of comely lady of 60

By Peter Kimani | Jul. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Members of Kenya's Rastafarian community challenge the Cannabis Sativa prohibition laws in the High Court, arguing that the plant, deemed a holy sacrament, is allegedly essential to their spiritual worship and meditation. [Courtesy, Standard]

Greetings in the name of His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie I, ever living, ever sure, say yeah!

These sort of exchanges featured early in the week at the High Court when the local Rasta community turned up for a ruling in a case that sought to legalise marijuana, commonly known as bangi, for spiritual nourishment.

Rastafarians claimed they deserved protection from police harassment since their use of bangi is for spiritual upliftment. In any case, the move to lift a ban on bangi has been growing across the world, mainly for medicinal use. In South Africa, it is widely available for recreational use as well.

It was this political economy of bangi that propelled George Wajackoyah’s presidential run in 2022. He argued that our good soils could produce high volumes of bangi for export. He’d utilise proceeds from such exports to unlock the nation’s development, without having to break a bank.

A certain woman who stepped out at the High Court precincts this week, however, made a compelling argument for bangi. She said she had been a teacher, she was now 60 and had smoked weed for more than half her lifetime.

“Look at me,” she challenged. “I’m 60, and look at me...” Her point was that she looked good for her age. I had to take a second look to confirm she was not being delusion. Indeed, she looked, though she did not disclose what she did when “high,” or what she’d do to keep looking good, now that bangi is still prohibited.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya's Rasta Community High Court Legalise Marijuana George Wajackoyah
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
13 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
28 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 28 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 28 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 28 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 28 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved