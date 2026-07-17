Of rastas and the holy herb, and the miracle of comely lady of 60

Audio By Vocalize

Members of Kenya's Rastafarian community challenge the Cannabis Sativa prohibition laws in the High Court, arguing that the plant, deemed a holy sacrament, is allegedly essential to their spiritual worship and meditation. [Courtesy, Standard]

Greetings in the name of His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie I, ever living, ever sure, say yeah!

These sort of exchanges featured early in the week at the High Court when the local Rasta community turned up for a ruling in a case that sought to legalise marijuana, commonly known as bangi, for spiritual nourishment.

Rastafarians claimed they deserved protection from police harassment since their use of bangi is for spiritual upliftment. In any case, the move to lift a ban on bangi has been growing across the world, mainly for medicinal use. In South Africa, it is widely available for recreational use as well.

It was this political economy of bangi that propelled George Wajackoyah’s presidential run in 2022. He argued that our good soils could produce high volumes of bangi for export. He’d utilise proceeds from such exports to unlock the nation’s development, without having to break a bank.

A certain woman who stepped out at the High Court precincts this week, however, made a compelling argument for bangi. She said she had been a teacher, she was now 60 and had smoked weed for more than half her lifetime.

“Look at me,” she challenged. “I’m 60, and look at me...” Her point was that she looked good for her age. I had to take a second look to confirm she was not being delusion. Indeed, she looked, though she did not disclose what she did when “high,” or what she’d do to keep looking good, now that bangi is still prohibited.