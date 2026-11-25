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"Ye have sown much, and bring in little... and he that earneth wages to put it into a bag with holes." (Haggai 1:6, KJV)

Why do so many busy businesses remain quietly poor? Every Nairobi commuter knows the matatu that leaves Githurai or any other suburb packed to the doorway, the conductor and kamageras shouting, the music thumping, yet by Friday the owner has nothing to show.

Fuel, repairs and a fare set too low swallowed every shilling. The seats were full. The bag had holes.

Most of us answer such a problem by hunting for more passengers. The arithmetic ahead may send you to your price list before your next sales meeting.

This week's signal

Profit hides in the price, the pipes and the product mix. A core idea in finance holds that real margin comes from fixing unit economics, not from pushing volume blindly.

Three levers matter: price, waste and mix.

Start with the price: Imagine, purely as an illustration and not any company's books, an item that costs Sh800 to deliver and sells for 1,000. Profit is 200. Raise the price to 1,100, delivery cost unchanged, and profit becomes 300.

A ten per cent price rise lifts profit by 50 per cent. You could even lose a third of your customers and earn exactly what you earned before.

To win the same extra 100 through volume, you would need half again as many buyers, each carrying marketing, delivery and service costs.

The caveat is honest: this assumes costs stay put, and real customers react, so test before you commit. Pricing is a decision about worth; decide with evidence, not fear.

Waste is the second lever, and the least glamorous.

Years of accumulated overhead, such as subscriptions nobody opens and processes nobody questions, can be cut without touching revenue. Cut the waste, never the assets that earn.

Mix is the third: Consider Safaricom's audited results to March 2026.

In Kenya, service revenue grew 10 per cent to Sh400.8 billion, while net income grew 24.7 per cent to Sh119.1 billion. Profit grew faster than sales.

Within that revenue, M-Pesa earned Sh182.7 billion, grew 13.4 per cent against connectivity's 6.9 per cent, and now supplies 45.6 per cent.

The mix is shifting. Whatever your trade, ask which lines carry you and which merely keep you busy. Winners know exactly what carries them.

What It means for business

Before chasing customers, audit what you already sell. Which product earns its keep? Which customer quietly costs you more than they pay? Which recurring cost buys nothing?

Consider your proudest account. If it haggles every invoice and pays late, it may be your most expensive passenger.

Margin is rarely lost in a single dramatic blow. It leaks, slowly and politely. Foresight leadership is the discipline of asking, before the next sales target, what the last one actually left in the bag.

What it means for policy

Systems quietly nudge behaviour. Where tax, targets or tender awards reward turnover and lowest price regardless of margin, owners learn to chase volume, even at a loss.

Policy makers should ask what their incentives teach. Foresight here means judging an economy by what firms keep, not only by what they sell.

Procurement that weighs total value over rock-bottom price, and pays suppliers on time, can keep thin-margin firms alive long enough to employ people and pay taxes.

A business that survives is a better taxpayer than one that merely sells.

The same applies to how we celebrate success: headlines about revenue say little about whether anyone is actually earning.

What it means for people

When margins are thin, wages and jobs can be the first to be squeezed. Healthy margins fund fair pay, training and a cushion against bad seasons.

Ask your staff where waste hides, and show them the numbers. For customers, a fair price that sustains a supplier beats a cheap one that disappears. A healthy margin funds dignity at work better than hope does.

Afterthought

A bag with holes does not need a bigger harvest. It needs mending. Real prosperity is rarely loud. It looks like a modest price rise carefully tested, a useless cost quietly cut, a better product given more shelf space.

The matatu owner who lasts is not the one with the loudest conductor, but the one who knows what each trip really earns. Growth that depletes you is only motion. None of this requires rocket science, only courage.

This week, choose one product and calculate its true margin, after every cost. Then decide, with evidence, what to price, trim or promote.

"Decisions are made on the radar screen, but the future is yours."

-The author is a human-centred strategist and leadership columnist