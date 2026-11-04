Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Talanta Stadium offers Kenya a global marketing opportunity

By Leonard Khafafa | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Talanta Stadium offers Kenya a chance to turn global sporting attention into tourism and economic gains. [Courtesy]

Rwanda offers another instructive example of the power of sport as an instrument of national branding. Through its high-profile partnerships with leading European football clubs, notably Arsenal, the country has significantly raised its international profile. For eight years, Arsenal’s playing shirts carried the “Visit Rwanda” insignia on the left sleeve, giving exposure to millions of viewers across the world. Such partnerships are not merely exercises in publicity. By strengthening destination awareness, they can stimulate tourism demand, encourage investment in connectivity and create opportunities for the aviation industry.  Rwanda’s experience illustrates how sporting visibility, when backed by a coherent tourism strategy, can translate into economic dividends.

Against this backdrop, Kenya’s ambition to have Bayern Munich and Ajax play at the official opening of the Talanta Stadium is hardly without precedent. Indeed, it reflects a well-established strategy among countries seeking to use major sporting occasions to enhance their international standing. The initiative championed by President William Ruto is therefore neither fanciful nor unprecedented. Properly executed, it could offer Kenya an opportunity to showcase its sporting infrastructure, attract international attention and strengthen its position as a destination for major sporting events.

There is a more compelling historical illustration. In 2005, Istanbul’s newly built Ataturk Olympics Stadium hosted the UEFA Champions League final between Italy’s AC Milan and England’s Liverpool. The occasion drew tens of thousands of spectators from both countries, filling the 80,000-seat stadium. Beyond the spectacle on the pitch, the final brought international attention, visitors and commercial activity to Istanbul. It demonstrated that a major sporting event can do considerably more than inaugurate a stadium. It can put a city, and by extension a country, on the global stage.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the first edition to be staged across three countries. It will also mark the tournament’s return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted it in 1976. The Bayern Munich – Ajax match, scheduled ahead of the tournament, will offer an important rehearsal. It will test airports’ capacity to process tens of thousands of arrivals within a compressed timeframe, the efficiency of ticketing systems and the security of stadium access. Equally, it will expose any shortcomings in hotel capacity and airlines’ ability to accommodate visitors and transport them seamlessly between the three host nations.

The lesson for Kenya is clear. A world-class stadium is not a vanity project. It is an investment in infrastructure; a high-profile international fixture is an opportunity to give that investment visibility and commercial purpose. The real prize, however, lies not simply in securing the presence of celebrated clubs, but in converting the attention they attract into lasting gains for tourism, hospitality, aviation and the wider economy.

Mr Khafafa is a public policy analyst

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Talanta Stadium AFCON 2027 Preparations Sports Tourism Bayern Munich and Ajax in Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved