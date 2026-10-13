West Africa is the new frontier for crystal meth production

Mexican cartels fuel West Africa’s growing crystal meth trade. [Courtesy]

The densely forested interior and vast coastlines of West Africa have emerged as a primary global frontier in the production and movement of methamphetamine or, as it is commonly known, crystal meth. Production and use of the highly destructive drug has spiked in West Africa in recent years. As a result, governments, lawmakers and security organisations are grappling with new ways to disrupt its supply lines.

Importantly, recent large busts in Nigeria have highlighted the growing role that Mexican meth ‘cooks’ play in the production of the drug. These experts are provided and sent to West Africa by Mexican drug cartels. Cartels have long had a presence in Africa, but it is the size and scale of the issue currently that is underlining the importance West Africa plays as a node in their global operations.