Professors, Promises and the Government's PhD in Deception

Lecturers’ threaten strike over implementation of the Return-to-Work Formula. [File, Standard]

There is something deeply amusing about Kenya’s universities. They produce professors who teach critical thinking, researchers who study propaganda, philosophers who interrogate truth, psychologists who study deception, sociologists who investigate group behaviour, and communication scholars who can spend three semesters explaining how a government message can mean everything except what it says.

Then the same professors sit patiently before government promises like village chickens waiting for maize from a man carrying an empty tin.