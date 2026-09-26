Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

No, Passaris, women are still asleep at the wheel

By Mark Oloo | Sep. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi County woman representative Esther Passaris. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Woman Representative Esther Passaris is losing sleep over what she calls gender-based political violence.

Her fears are so grave that she recently summoned a press conference at the Parliament Buildings to accuse DCP boss Rigathi Gachagua of bullying female incumbents and aspirants. In her view, the former DP has ‘something’ against ladies. But having offered no evidence to back her claims, the County MP went for the victimhood card. Nevertheless, she was right that women politicians should be judged on their performance, not personal circumstances or physical attributes. Their challenges, society must admit, are variably unique.

The tragedy is such that objectification of ‘warembo’ in politics isn’t merely theoretical. Recently, for instance, Sirisia MP John Waluke ordered women aspirants to ‘turn round’ so that voters could ‘vet’ them. “We will check your face and how endowed you are,” he said during a rally in Malava. Surprisingly, the women involved played along as the spectacle unfolded!

Something has to give way. For Ms Passaris, she has a knack for unhelpful fights. Not long ago, she clashed with Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara on TV over the 2008 poll chaos. It was reminiscent of her bout with Mr Miguna Miguna on KTN in 2016. How does blaming Ms Kihara on TV deliver justice to victims?

The Nairobi woman rep has also waded into the Linda Mwananchi leaders’ visit to Homa Bay on August 16, which lifted the lid on the sorry state of roads in the county. Yet seemingly underestimating our intelligence, Ms Passaris claimed the roads seen belching dust were undergoing repairs. She went further to declare Governor Gladys Wanga one of the best-performing governors.

That’s where the story gets more interesting! Ms Passaris and other women politicians can’t demand that they be judged on performance and then expect us to suspend our own judgment whenever their performance is rightfully questioned. If Ms Passaris wants to defend women, there’s a bigger battle worth fighting beyond press conferences. That’s persuading more women to compete for the highest offices.

In this century, women don’t need pity even if we lack mechanisms to enforce the two-thirds gender rule. It’s also strange that as she blames Mr Gachagua but spares Mr Waluke, Ms Passaris and her gang are silent about President William Ruto’s pledge that UDA would adopt a gender-balanced running-mate formula. Now that her party ODM, is in the broad-based government, why isn’t she rallying UDA to honour this pledge? This is the right time to pile pressure on Dr Ruto to keep his word.

On March 7, 2024, the president was categorical that in subsequent polls, if UDA fields a man for president, the running mate would be a woman. But just 10 months to next year’s elections, not even Ms Wanga, who chairs ODM, is enthusiastic about going for higher office, not to mention UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire or even ODM’s underwhelming SG Catherine Omanyo.

Recall how a record seven women governors were elected in 2022 and they formed the ‘G7’ caucus? It’s sad how the ‘G7’ ideals aborted midflight. It’s undeniable that Ms Wanga, Ms Mbarire, Ms Fatuma Achani, Ms Anne Waiguru, Ms Susan Kihika and Ms Wavinya Ndeti had overpromised.

By the way, what soup did Gathoni Wamuchomba take? And where is the ‘miracle’ Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto? Then there is lawyer Njeri Maina, the Kirinyaga County MP, who’s a promising soul, strangely happy to keep her political ambitions latent. Did we celebrate too soon?

PLP leader Martha Karua (who turned 69 on Tuesday) and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s script is replete with lessons. They didn’t make patriarchy a scapegoat. They didn’t require affirmative action as a crutch to contest the presidency. Today, they have a golden legacy. For Ms Passaris, her legacy may well be the ill-fated attempt to restrict public protests through the Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2025. One of Wanjiku’s questions remains whether the Woman Rep seat or nomination slots occupied by the likes of Senator Karen Nyamu have created equal opportunities or remained a constitutional fishing expedition.

-The writer is a communications practitioner. X:@markoloo

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Esther Passaris Women in Politics Two-Thirds Gender Rule Gender Representation
.

Latest Stories

Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
National
By Jackline Inyanji
19 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
19 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
Politics
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 19 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
By Gitobu Imanyara 19 mins ago
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
By Barrack Muluka 19 mins ago
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 19 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved