Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Displaced children can't wait for peace to return to go to school

By Mohamud Hure | Sep. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Atom Mufrat Laus, a trainee teacher, takes a learner through a lesson at Kalobeyei Settlement Primary and Junior School in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana.  [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

In late 2013, I watched families arrive at Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp carrying the terrible knowledge that they had become refugees... again.

Many South Sudanese knew Kakuma already. After Sudan’s 2005 peace agreement, refugees had left the camp. Across the region, more than 100,000 returned to southern Sudan in the first years of voluntary repatriation. They went back to rebuild and become citizens of the world’s newest country.

But two years after independence, South Sudan descended into civil war. The road reversed. One man interviewed in Kakuma had lived in the camp for 10 years, returned to Juba and fled back to the same camp. Families like his came through gates they thought they had finally left behind.

Yet within days, parents were asking where they could enrol their children.

I remember meeting a grandfather in Dadaab who had arrived in the camp at 40.  He is now in his seventies, his children grew up there, and his grandchildren know “home” only through stories. The place remembered by older relatives may not exist in any form to which a family can return.

This is what the term “protracted displacement” conceals. At the end of 2025, 117.8 million people were forcibly displaced, which is about one in every 70 people on Earth. Almost seven in 10 refugees had been in exile for at least five years with no immediate solution. In eastern and southern Africa, the median duration of displacement was nearly 16 years. A child can therefore spend most or all of their school years living in displacement.

The wider picture is no less alarming. The 2026 Global Peace Index counts 61 currently active state-based conflicts, the most since World War II. In 2024 and 2025, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack documented at least 8,566 attacks on education, harming more than 10,600 students, teachers and other education personnel.

When conflict and displacement last for years, children cannot spend a significant part of their childhood waiting for an emergency to end before their education resumes. They need the chance to keep learning and progressing throughout displacement.

This is why the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace, ‘Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day’, is so important. The UN Secretary General has said, “Peace is not just made at conference tables, but in classrooms.” I have met the people he is describing. Many would never call themselves peacebuilders. Their children made them so.

Education is not a panacea against war. Countries full of schools have burned. A school that excludes, humiliates or teaches contempt can sharpen the divisions outside its gates. Who is admitted, whose language is respected and how history is taught, all matter.

But safe, inclusive education can help build relationships and understanding. Children learn to listen, test claims against evidence and disagree without treating one another as enemies. Around them, adults learn to solve shared problems.

Investing in peace means ensuring that education can continue through displacement. Governments and donors must plan and finance education with long-term displacement in mind. Displaced children should be included in national education systems wherever possible. Teachers from displaced and host communities should be trained and paid. Schools must be protected, perpetrators of attacks must be held to account, and parents and young people must be given the opportunity to contribute their ideas around how schools are run.

Education must continue through displacement. Investing in education today is also an investment in the conditions in which lasting peace can grow.

Mr Mohamud is a Senior Education Specialist, Education Above All Foundation

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kakuma Refugee Camp Displaced Children 2026 Global Peace Index International Day of Peace
.

Latest Stories

Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
National
By Ndungu Gachane
2 hrs ago
Gutteres' appointment of Kenyans to high UN offices good for our country
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
AU and other major Pan-African bodies have failed the continent
Opinion
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds
Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
The Bomas question: Where is the contract?
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
The Bomas question: Where is the contract?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved