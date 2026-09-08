Kenyan economy must graduate from income statement to balance sheet thinking

CS Treasury John Mbadi before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, August 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

When the history of Kenya’s Third Republic is written, the current political moment will not be remembered for street protests or its boardroom coalitions, but for economic determinations.

As argued last week, our political elite would be comfortable with a post-Vision 2030 blueprint as the Trojan Horse to convince the fiscally and economically exhausted public that the 2010 Constitution’s architecture is incompatible with fast-moving global realities. This elite manifesto will tell you that to survive the future, we must legally and constitutionally "streamline" the state.