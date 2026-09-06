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Crisis of state accountability amid meaningless apologies, impunity and abductions

By Gitobu Imanyara | Sep. 6, 2026
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 Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted by state operatives along the Gilgil–Nakuru Road on August 01, 2026. 

There comes a point when an apology ceases to be an act of remorse and becomes a political instrument. President William Ruto has previously apologised to young people over the excesses and abuses associated with the Gen Z protests, including deaths and abductions. Such acknowledgement should have marked a turning point.

An apology from a Head of State carries enormous moral and constitutional weight. It should mean that the government recognises that something went terribly wrong, accepts responsibility for ensuring it never happens again, investigates those responsible and reforms institutions that allowed the abuse.

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Police Abductions Alex Kiprotich Abduction Enforced Disappearances Political Goonism
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