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Is it time to redefine our leadership structure and make it work for us?

By Ibrahim Abdi Saney | Sep. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto during his tour of Kajiado county. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kenya’s constitutional order may need to confront a difficult but increasingly relevant question: Is the five-year presidential term, renewable once, the best model for long-term development?

Reformists argue that Kenya should consider replacing the current arrangement with a single, non-renewable 10-year presidential term. The argument is not necessarily about giving presidents more power. Rather, it is about giving an elected administration sufficient time to plan, finance and complete major national projects without being consumed by politics of seeking a second term.

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