Secret police unit mops up gas cylinders for next polls operation

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Gas distribution at Ol Kalou during the by-elections.[Meta]

Former Deputy Prezzo Rigathi Gachagua aka Riggy G is off to the United States, apparently to court another vital constituency, even though Kenyans in the diaspora can’t vote yet, despite the constitutional provisions, and he says we should expect Prezzo Bill Ruto to follow suit.

Riggy G says wherever he leads, Prezzo Ruto follows. He enumerated recent forays that he made to Narok and elsewhere, and where Prezzo Ruto followed soon after. But that’s not my problem. There’s freedom of movement, unless you are headed to Homa Bay, and goons are on the rampage.

What I thought astounding wasn’t Riggy G’s chest-thumping, I suppose Kenyans are accustomed to that by now, and the glint that flashes in the eye, and the slight tilt of the head, as he unfurls his purported successes. It was the revelation that an illegal police operation has been launched to mop up gas cylinders within the city of Nairobi, under the guise of public safety.

Riggy G went on to explain the illegal chain of police command is based at Hurlingham and at the last count, they had impounded 200k cylinders.

As a scribe who likes to connect the dots, I suspect this has got something to do with Ol-Kalou. If the government “lost” so many gas cylinders during the recent by-election, there should be a way to recoup some losses, in readiness for the next by-election. This makes perfect sense. For if the gas cylinders were impounded by officers from a police base that cannot be traced, then there would be no way to trace what’s been stolen by the police in broad daylight.