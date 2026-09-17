Ida unveils committee to steer Raila's first anniversary commemoration

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Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, [File]

National steering committee led by Prof Adams Oloo to coordinate Raila Odinga's first anniversary commemoration from Oct 10-17, Ida Odinga says.

The committee to coordinate activities marking the first anniversary of his death, with widow Mama Ida Odinga calling on Kenyans from across the country to participate in commemorating his life and legacy.

Speaking on Thursday, September 17, Ida said Prof. Oloo will be deputised by Rarieda MP Dr Otiende Amollo, brings together representatives from government, political institutions, civil society, academia, the private sector and the Odinga family.

The committee will develop and publish a calendar of activities expected to run from October 10 to 17, giving individuals, communities and organisations an opportunity to participate.

Ida said the celebrations were deliberately framed around Raila's life rather than his death, citing his love for people, sports, music, debate and public engagement.

“This celebration does not belong to the committee; it belongs to the people. Baba’s people are all welcome,” Ida said.

She added that many Kenyans had not had an opportunity to mourn Raila in the manner they wished, making the anniversary an opportunity for collective remembrance.

“We know Kenyans did not have the moment to mourn him in the way they wished. This week is an opportunity to come together to participate, remember and celebrate the life of Raila Odinga,” she said.

Ida emphasised that all commemorative activities and institutional initiatives would be coordinated under the steering committee and guided by the family. Ida Odinga during unveiling of the steering committee to speerhead Raila Odinga's first anniversary celebration on September 17, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The committee includes Raila Odinga Junior, nominated Senator Crystal Asige and former Attorney General Amos Wako, among other representatives.

Prof Oloo, while praising Ida for standing by Raila throughout his long political career, said the celebrations would remain family-led.

“It shall remain family-led; any partnership this committee shall enter into shall have the blessings of the family. This celebration shall be about the people.”

Oloo said the commemoration should preserve Raila's memory at a national level, while stressing that participation should remain peaceful and orderly.

Raila, who died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, was one of Kenya's most prominent political figures. His political career spanned more than three decades and included imprisonment and exile during the struggle for multiparty democracy under the administration of former President Daniel arap Moi.

He entered Parliament in 1992 and subsequently contested the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Beyond the anniversary events, Ida announced institutional initiatives intended to preserve Raila's legacy. The Kenya School of Government has established the Raila Odinga Regional Leadership Academy as a centre of excellence for public-sector leadership, governance and public administration studies.

The University of Nairobi is also establishing the Raila Odinga Centre for Democracy, which is expected to be launched during the anniversary week. Ida also cited planned academic initiatives by institutions including Daystar University.

She said the family appreciated the academic and diplomatic recognition being accorded Raila.

“As we approach the first anniversary of his passing, we recognize that his legacy belongs to every Kenyan who believes in democracy, justice, and peace.”