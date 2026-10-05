Kathomi: Boardroom politics losing grip as voters take back power

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Mary Kathomi on Spice FM.[Screengrab]

Political Analyst Mary Kathomi said political boardrooms arrangement are going to be a thing of the past, urges politicians to listen to the electorates.

The Linda Mwananchi political analyst during an interview on Spice FM said the country has entered a new era politically calling on the Kenyans to be woke, be proactive in every step of the electoral process.

“We are getting to a place where by the boardroom is going to be irrelevant and that’s a good place to be as a country because we now shift power back to the people,” said Kathomi.

Kathomi cautioned leaders urging them should listen to the voices and needs of the people and act accordingly.

“Owe unto the politicians that are not going to listen to the people because the punishment is going to be there and I will be so happy myself to see more and more of these becoming the voice of the people.”

She said conversations about individuals and personality when it comes to big positions is at the level of political elite saying when you come down to the voter they are clear of their choice of leaders.

“That is why we told Ruto the other day, stop asking about our Agenda because our agenda is the people’s agenda.”

She said Kenya has changed politically, urges politicians to adopt with the change, “Politicians need to slap themselves back to reality, Kenya has changed this is not the politics of ten years ago.”

She called on leaders to honor their end of the bargain says a lot promise too much and deliver less. Adding that Kenya has a scarcity of leaders, says the country has a politician but are not leaders.

She also announced that plans to rebrand The Equitable Party (TEP) to the Linda Mwananchi Movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

‘’We will adopt the Linda Mwananchi Movement as the name of the Equitable Party.’’

Speaking during the unveiling of the TEP Party on Sunday, October 4, in Nairobi, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced said the proposed change had been agreed upon by the movement's principals and supporters who had helped build its political identity.

"So, in the coming days, and as has been resolved by the principles of Linda Mwanaichi, who you see here, we shall be seeking to rebrand this party, the equitable party, to the Linda Mwanaichi movement,"said Sifuna.

He, however, warned that the party would retain the TEP name if they further experience challenges in the path of the rebranding process.

He noted that the party would continue under its current identity until next year’s election.