Ruto directs TSC to raise teacher promotions to 50,000

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President William Ruto during World Teachers Day at Kasarani on October 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to increase the number of teachers set to benefit from promotions this year from 34,016 to 50,000, pledging additional government resources to fund the expanded exercise.

Ruto said the move was part of wider efforts by his administration to strengthen the teaching profession by improving career progression, remuneration, healthcare, housing and retirement benefits.

The President, speaking during the World Teachers’ Day celebrations, said the government had already doubled the budget for teacher promotions from Sh1 billion to Sh2 billion, following a commitment he made to teachers.

“Third, the Commission has already advertised 34,016 promotion opportunities. Today I am directing that this number be increased to 50,000, and the Government will provide the additional funding to make this possible,” Ruto said.

He said the expanded exercise would constitute the largest number of teacher promotions undertaken in a single year.

Ruto noted that 126,462 teachers had been promoted since his administration took office, but acknowledged concerns from teachers who had remained in the same job grades for years.

“Even so, you told me last year that too many of you had remained in one grade for far too long, some for decades,” he said.

The President also announced progress on the review of career progression guidelines, saying consultations between TSC and teachers’ unions had been completed and the proposals were awaiting approval by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

He said the process was expected to be concluded within two weeks.

The announcements came against the backdrop of the government’s broader education reforms, which Ruto said were aimed at addressing longstanding challenges in the sector.

“When we assumed office, we inherited an education system burdened by years of unresolved challenges and difficult decisions that had been postponed for far too long. We chose not to postpone them again,” he said.

Ruto said the government recruited 100,000 teachers over the past four years, with another 20,000 expected to join by December.

The President also disclosed that Sh4.9 billion had been allocated to convert 20,000 contract teachers who have served for two years to permanent and pensionable terms from January 2027.

On Competency Based Education, Ruto said more than 220,000 teachers had been retooled to support the new curriculum, while Sh952 million had been allocated for further capacity development.

Ruto said education funding had increased from Sh526 billion four years ago to Sh702 billion last year and Sh784.5 billion in the current allocation, making education the largest-funded sector in the national budget.

He said the inpatient access rate for teachers had doubled from seven per cent to 14 per cent, bringing it to the same level as other civil servants.

Under the Social Health Authority, Ruto said 415,608 teachers and 884,392 dependants were covered by the medical scheme as of the end of last month.

“Before, teachers could receive inpatient care in only 900 facilities. Today, you can do so in 3,871 facilities across national and county government, faith-based and private providers,” he said.

The government has also allocated Sh8.1 billion in this year’s budget to support the implementation of the teachers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement, following salary increases implemented in phases.

Ruto said 20 per cent of affordable housing units had been reserved for teachers under an agreement involving the Affordable Housing Board and teachers unions.

He said the government was working with TSC to establish a check-off system that would allow teachers to pay for their homes directly through their salaries.

Ruto further announced plans to speed up payment of retirement benefits to teachers and civil servants.

He said the Pension Management Information System, launched by TSC and the National Treasury on July 1, 2026, was being rolled out to streamline retirement processing.

“Within three months, we will be able to pay a teacher’s retirement benefits within 10 days of retirement,” he said.

The President also announced plans to review school capitation, noting that current allocations had not been reviewed since 2016.

The review will cover the Sh2,000 allocated per primary school learner, Sh15,000 for Junior Secondary School and Sh22,000 for secondary school learners.

He said the review was necessary to ensure schools receive adequate resources to support learning.

He challenged teachers to embrace technology, innovation and continuous learning as the economy increasingly demands digital, scientific and technical skills.

“The quality of education we provide today will determine the skills we possess tomorrow. Those skills will determine what we can produce, innovate, and export,” he said.