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Stem inflow of counterfeit medicines

By Editorial | Aug. 17, 2026
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Kenya is facing a growing public health and regulatory crisis caused by the spread of counterfeit, substandard and expired medicines.[Courtesy]

Kenya’s medical supply chain has degenerated into a public health crisis. Days after recent revelations on expired HIV drugs and fake medications in public hospital stores, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board has issued fresh alerts regarding counterfeit Postinor-2 emergency contraceptives. Sub-standard, expired, and outright fake medicines are circulating in our market, proof that the safety net meant to protect citizens is leaking.

Who is sleeping on the job? The primary responsibility rests on regulatory enforcement, port health authorities, and customs control mechanisms. Counterfeit drugs do not miraculously find their way to local chemist shelves. They cross official entry ports, pass inspection corridors, and move through commercial distribution networks right under the noses of the authorities.

When fake emergency contraceptives find their way into pharmacies, that is a reflection of systemic breakdown in oversight. Whether driven by bureaucratic lethargy, inadequate post-market surveillance, or corrupt collusion, allowing unchecked inventory into hospitals and pharmacies is a betrayal of public trust.

The health dangers of this regulatory failure are immediate and dire. A counterfeit emergency contraceptive containing incorrect or non-existent active ingredients turns a crucial family planning choice into a high-stakes gamble. The result is a surge in unintended pregnancies, unsafe back-street abortions, and derailed life plans for young women who trusted that a legitimate pharmacy product would protect them.

Beyond reproductive health, expired or fake medications lose their potency. For patients suffering from chronic conditions, severe bacterial infections, or acute illnesses, receiving inactive or degraded medication leads to treatment failure, severe organ damage, and loss of life. Furthermore, falsified medications containing reduced doses of active ingredients create ideal conditions for drug resistance, rendering vital, life-saving drugs ineffective for future generations.

The proliferation of fake or expired medicines is a direct threat to human life. Issuing public warning notices after counterfeit drugs hit the streets is not enough. Regulatory bodies, port health officials, and law enforcement agencies must seal entry points, conduct rigorous audits of hospitals, and dismantle the syndicates profiting at the expense of Kenyans' health. A nation cannot claim to protect its people when a routine trip to the local pharmacy carries the threat of bogus medicine.

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Related Topics

Counterfeit Medicines Fake drugs Drug Regulation Public Health Crisis
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