Building a year-round tourism economy beyond peak seasons

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Paren Hirani, Managing Director, Sentrim Hotels & Lodges.

Every year between June and October, Kenya enters what the hospitality industry fondly refers to as the "harvesting season".

It is a period when hotels, lodges, tour operators and tourism businesses experience their highest demand, driven largely by one of the world's greatest natural spectacles — the Great Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara.

Anyone travelling along the busy Nairobi–Mai Mahiu–Narok highway during these months witnesses an extraordinary sight: endless convoys of safari vans and four-wheel-drive vehicles snaking towards the Maasai Mara, carrying thousands of visitors eager to witness millions of wildebeest crossing the Mara River.

The above spectacle reinforces Kenya's status as one of the world's premier safari destinations, and this reminds us why tourism contributes roughly 9.3 per cent to Kenya's GDP, injecting about $12.7 billion (Sh 1.6 trillion) into the national economy while supporting approximately 1.8 million jobs.

Nevertheless, despite the above good news, for decades, Kenya's tourism calendar has been divided into two distinct seasons: the peak season, when demand exceeds supply, and the low season, when visitor numbers decline sharply, revenues shrink, and businesses are forced to scale back operations.

Of course, the high occupancy is the most beloved period because it allows hotels to recoup their investments, sustain employment, maintain facilities and build financial resilience for the quieter months ahead.

Then the pain-in-the-neck period comes: the low season, which is the main focus of my article. It raises a fundamental question: why should the industry struggle through prolonged low seasons when our country possesses extraordinary attractions that can be explored throughout the year?

I believe the time has come to deliberately build a tourism economy that generates demand all year round. A year-round tourism model would create greater financial stability for hospitality businesses, provide more predictable employment for thousands of workers, strengthen local communities that depend on tourism income, and improve investor confidence across the sector.

How do we go about this? The first step is recognising that Kenya's appeal extends far beyond wildlife safaris and beach holidays.

While these remain our flagship attractions, today's global traveller is increasingly motivated by experiences rather than destinations alone.

In fact, the modern traveller seeks authentic cultural immersion, culinary adventures, wellness retreats, conservation experiences, photography expeditions, birdwatching, sporting events, adventure travel and meaningful interactions with local communities.

In addition, Kenya possesses all these experiences in abundance, yet many remain underdeveloped and under-promoted.

Looking beyond our borders, countries such as Spain, Japan and Thailand have effortlessly demonstrated how strategic programming can sustain tourism throughout the year.

Rather than relying on a single attraction or season, they create continuous visitor engagement through festivals, cultural celebrations, sporting events, exhibitions and themed travel experiences that encourage repeat visits across different months. Kenya can adopt a similar approach.

By working together, hospitality providers, tourism agencies, county governments and destination managers can develop a robust calendar of annual events that spreads visitor traffic more evenly throughout the year.

Food and wine festivals, cultural celebrations, music concerts, fashion events, photography safaris, birdwatching festivals, cycling races, hiking adventures and wellness retreats all have the potential to attract different market segments during periods traditionally regarded as off-peak.

Domestic tourism must become a central pillar of any year-round tourism strategy. The 2020 Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the resilience and importance of Kenyan domestic tourists.

During that difficult period, characterised by limited outbound travel, families, couples and corporate groups rediscovered destinations within Kenya, proving that domestic tourism can cushion the industry during periods of external uncertainty.

Sustaining this momentum requires continued investment in affordable packages, flexible payment options, family-friendly experiences and targeted campaigns that encourage travel beyond school holidays and long weekends. Staycations, weekend escapes, remote-work packages and corporate retreats can significantly improve occupancy during quieter periods while nurturing a stronger culture of local travel.

Equally important is the continued expansion of Kenya's Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. It is encouraging to see increased investment in conference infrastructure, such as the redevelopment of Bomas of Kenya and the construction of the excellent Tembo International Convention Centre in Mombasa.

These facilities have the potential to position Kenya as one of Africa's leading conference destinations.

With enhanced capacity, Kenya can compete more aggressively by hosting regional and international conventions, corporate meetings, trade exhibitions and association conferences.

Such events provide predictable year-round demand for hotels while creating business opportunities for airlines, transport operators, restaurants, event organisers, suppliers and countless small enterprises that support the visitor economy.

Sports tourism represents another significant opportunity. Kenya's global reputation in athletics, rugby, golf, motorsport and endurance sports provides a natural platform for attracting international competitions, training camps and recreational sporting events throughout the year.

Every sporting event generates demand for accommodation, food, transport, entertainment and local tourism experiences, creating economic benefits that extend well beyond the stadium.

Wellness tourism is another rapidly growing global market that Kenya is ideally positioned to embrace. As travellers increasingly prioritise physical health, mental wellbeing and nature-based experiences, Kenya's forests, lakes, conservancies, beaches and national parks offer ideal settings for wellness retreats, yoga holidays, fitness camps, digital detox programmes and holistic relaxation.

Hotels that invest in wellness facilities and specialised programming will be well placed to tap into this expanding market while diversifying their revenue streams.

Building a year-round tourism economy cannot be left to hotels alone. It requires deliberate collaboration between the national government, county governments, tourism agencies, airlines, hospitality investors, conservation organisations, event organisers and the private sector. Success will depend on coordinated destination marketing, investment in infrastructure, supportive public policy and innovative partnerships that position Kenya as a destination worth visiting every month of the year.

Most importantly, we must redefine the narrative around Kenya's tourism identity. Kenya should not be known only for the Great Wildebeest Migration or the December holiday season. It should be recognised as a destination where every month offers a unique reason to visit — whether for culture, cuisine, conferences, conservation, wellness, sport, adventure or leisure.

The future competitiveness of our tourism industry will not be measured solely by how well we perform during the high season. It will be determined by our ability to create compelling reasons for travellers to choose Kenya in January just as confidently as they do in July.

That is how we build a resilient, inclusive and sustainable tourism economy — one that delivers prosperity throughout the year, rather than for only a few months.

- The writer is the Managing Director, Sentrim Hotels and Lodges