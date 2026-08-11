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A credible IEBC must be voter-centric, not politician-centric

By Denis Kabaara | Aug. 11, 2026
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IEBC Logo [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

It goes without saying that Friday’s ruling by the High Court,  “the election is now, and the election is later,” was a bolt from the blue.  Like Schrodinger’s cat that was both alive and dead at the same time before the box was opened, we were constitutionally supposed to be lining up to vote today, but we’ve deferred this to 2027; yet the 2027 ballot will be invalid, but is allowed to proceed.  Expectedly, it’s now up to the higher courts to carefully prise open this ballot box.

For now, I will quietly leave my tracker at Day 1,464, which is 1,463 days since the last election.

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