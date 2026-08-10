Why Sifuna-Gachagua euphoria faces the Matiba-Jaramogi dilemma

Kenyans queue at a polling station during a past election. [AFP]

Kenya has entered another election year period when political temperatures rise and some end up in violence. The media engage people called experts and analysts whose task is to make sense of what may be going on for the public to understand. They are found in universities, think tanks, research outfits, and opinion poll organizations. There are also informal gatherings where participants enjoy shooting the intellectual breeze for no purpose other than pricking their minds in philosophical excursions and then call themselves ‘philosophers’.

Since political atmospheres in times of elections are often exciting, the philosophers gathered in big and diverse number to listen to writer Tony Mochama explain his “Sisi Si Sifuna” gibe at “Sisi ni Sifuna” euphoria. The listeners included East Africa’s top political cartoonists, the media/communication savvy, IT specialists, occasional advisors to ministers/government, prominent food scientists warning of imminent maize/food shortage because of drought in the North Rift maize belt, those endowed with business acumen, and assorted professors in different disciplines. They listen, reflect, and chip in.