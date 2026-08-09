South Africa's Xenophobic attacks expose continent's disjointed agenda

South Africa has experienced a series of xenophobic attacks .[ File , AFP]

In 1994, majority rule came to South Africa with song, tears and the promise of Nelson Mandela's rainbow nation. The country taught the world forgiveness. Behind that miracle stood Pan-Africanists — Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Samora Machel, Kenneth Kaunda, and Kwame Nkrumah, who sacrificed so much for Mandela's release and majority rule. They believed in freedom and a borderless Africa.

Thirty-two years later, South Africa stands as Africa's richest country, with a GDP of about $400 billion. It outpaces Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria. This wealth is a magnet; attracting Teachers from Zimbabwe and Kenya, builders from Mozambique, traders from Nigeria who board buses while others fly to the Rainbow Nation not to invade but to survive.