Why visibility is the first requirement for regional growth

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A local manufacturer of natural skincare products spent years perfecting her formulations and building a loyal customer base at home. One day, a retailer in Rwanda heard about the products through a visiting customer and searched online for the company.

The search produced an inactive social media page, poorly lit photographs and a mobile number with no clear business name. There was no website, catalogue, business email or information about packaging and supply capacity. The retailer moved on to another supplier.

The Kenyan business had a good product. What it lacked was discoverability.

Many businesses remain invisible beyond their locality because they depend on referrals, walk-in customers, personal WhatsApp contacts and the founder’s reputation.

These channels may work within a familiar community. Across borders, however, a buyer cannot ask a neighbour, inspect the shop or rely on local knowledge. The buyer searches online.

A professional digital presence is therefore not a luxury. It is the first branch office a small business opens in another market.

This does not mean every small or medium enterprise (SME) needs an expensive website. A simple, mobile-friendly site can provide essential information: What the business sells, where it is located, which markets it serves, how it can be contacted and what makes its offer credible.

Social media remains valuable for attracting attention, showing products and engaging customers, but it should not be the only source of business information.

Posts disappear quickly, platforms change, and important details become difficult to find. A website offers a more stable home for the brand.

A complete Google Business Profile also helps customers verify that the enterprise exists. It should carry the correct business name, telephone number, location, operating hours, website link and recent photographs. Genuine customer reviews can strengthen confidence, especially when the business responds professionally.

For business-to-business SMEs, LinkedIn is equally important.

Manufacturers, consultants, technology firms, wholesalers and professional service providers can use it to demonstrate capability, share completed work and connect with procurement teams, distributors and potential partners. The founder’s profile and company page should tell the same story.

Every SME seeking regional customers should also have a digital catalogue. It need not be complicated. It should contain clear product photographs, names, specifications, packaging options, minimum order quantities and contact details.

Where appropriate, it may include indicative prices or explain how quotations are obtained.

Photographs deserve particular attention. A customer should not have to guess the product’s size, quality, finish or packaging. Images should be clear, well lit and consistent.

They should show the actual product rather than pictures copied from the internet. For some products, it is helpful to show different sizes, colours, packaging formats or how the product is used.

Contact information must also inspire confidence. The business should provide a working telephone number, WhatsApp contact, physical location and monitored email address.

A domain-based address such as [email protected] appears more established than an unrelated personal email.

More importantly, enquiries must receive prompt, professional responses. Someone should be responsible for answering questions, sending catalogues, preparing quotations and following up potential customers.

Visibility without responsiveness simply creates disappointment.

Consistency across these channels builds trust. The business name, logo, colours, product descriptions and contact details should match everywhere. Conflicting information makes a distant buyer wonder whether the enterprise is genuine, organised or still operating.

As African markets become more digitally connected through national reforms and regional initiatives under the East African Community, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area, buyers will increasingly look beyond their domestic markets for suppliers. Businesses that can be found, assessed and contacted online will enter those conversations earlier.

An SME owner can begin with a simple test: search for the business using its name, product and location. Then view the results as a stranger would. Is it immediately clear what the business sells?

Are the photographs convincing? Can a buyer obtain a catalogue, send an email or speak to someone without difficulty?

Africa may be ready for your product. The first question is whether Africa can find your business.

Remember, technology connects you to opportunity. Trust turns relationships into growth.

Networks take your business further than size allows.

-The author writes at the intersection of the trust economy, digital transformation and emerging markets