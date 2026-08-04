Is Kenya ready for first world status: A diaspora perspective

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A section of the Nairobi Expressway. [File, Standard]

For more than four million Kenyans living abroad—in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the Gulf, Australia and beyond—the question of Kenya’s future is no longer abstract. We send remittances that stabilise the economy. We watch from afar as our passport rankings rise or stall. We compare the efficiency of foreign systems with the daily friction our families still endure back home. We listen to the national vision being articulated, and we ask with a mixture of pride and impatience: Is Kenya ready for first‑world status?

The short answer is no—not yet. The longer answer is more hopeful than many outsiders assume. Kenya has already achieved something rare on the African continent: it has built credible foundations. The real question is whether those foundations can support the weight of genuine developed‑country living standards within a generation.

To begin with, First‑world status is not a slogan or a political talking point. It is measurable. It means high per‑capita income, reliable electricity and water, sufficient food, functional public hospitals that do not drain a family’s savings, schools that produce globally competitive graduates, low corruption, predictable rule of law, and infrastructure that works most of the time.

Countries like South Korea, Singapore and Estonia did not arrive there by accident. They made deliberate—and often painful—choices over decades.

Kenya today sits in the lower‑middle‑income bracket, with roughly $15 billion in foreign exchange reserves and $3.2 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2025. Its economy has grown steadily, its tech sector is globally recognized, and its democracy—though imperfect—has survived successive transfers of power. Yet the gap between aspiration and daily reality remains wide.

From the diaspora vantage point, several strengths stand out.

First, human capital and entrepreneurial energy: Nairobi’s “Silicon Savannah” is not marketing fluff. M‑Pesa transformed mobile money and inspired imitators worldwide. Kenyan software engineers, fintech founders and creative professionals are hired competitively in London, Silicon Valley and Dubai. The country’s youthful population is ambitious and digitally fluent. When diaspora professionals return or invest, they often find partners who already speak the language of global markets.

Despite these successes, Kenya’s human capital remains unsynchronized. First‑world countries maintain detailed professional and labour registers that allow planners to know—precisely—how many engineers, nurses, doctors, teachers or technicians exist, and in which specializations. Regulatory bodies such as the UK’s Nursing and Midwifery Council or General Medical Council track numbers, qualifications, locations and fitness to practise. Labour market information systems feed policy on training, immigration and workforce planning. Without such visibility, a nation cannot match skills to needs or deliberately build capacity. Kenya lacks this. Kenya has taken initial steps through the National Skills Inventory Database and the Kenya Labour Market Information System (KLMIS). Though they have developed, ask ten Kenyans today, and ten will say they have never heard of either—and do not understand why the focus appears to be labour export rather than domestic skills planning.

Critical questions remain unanswered:

Can an investor setting up a John Hopkins‑level hospital reliably fill every department with qualified specialists in Kenya today?

How many neurosurgeons does Kenya have or in training, and does that number match patient demand?

Do current medical professionals have skills aligned with rapidly evolving technologies?

Are some clinicians relying on AI tools like ChatGPT without the equipment or systems needed to support proper diagnosis?

The Diaspora Placement Agency should be building a Global Talent Register, yet inter‑agency turf wars have stalled progress. Kenya is not even aware of some rare disorder diseases (RDD) doctors in the United States are Kenyan‑born citizens because no unified talent or health‑skills registry exists.

The gap—both domestic and diaspora—is comprehensive. It limits planning, investment, and targeted interventions.

For Kenyans abroad, this does not require a committee, a taskforce, or another government retreat in Naivasha or Mombasa. It requires deliberate action: a unified register capturing specialized skills, experience levels, willingness to return or contribute remotely, investment interests and professional networks. Such a register could accelerate first‑world ambitions by enabling: Skills transfer, targeted investment, knowledge partnerships, temporary return programmes and smarter labour export. Imagine being able to identify, within weeks, Kenyan cardiac nurses in the UK, AI specialists in Canada, or infrastructure engineers in the Gulf who are ready to mentor, invest or serve temporarily at home and avoid the question during high level visits, “How many Kenyan professionals do you think are in this country or city.” That is how nations grow on vision not politics.

Second, Kenya’s political stability is one of its most valuable—yet often understated—assets in the journey toward first‑world status. Many African nations have seen their development timelines derailed by coups, civil wars, or long‑running military regimes. Kenya, despite its own painful chapter during the 2007–2008 post‑election violence, has largely avoided the systemic breakdowns that erase institutions and set countries back by generations. Independent institutions exist—and they matter. The judiciary has, at critical moments, asserted itself with rulings that demonstrate genuine autonomy. The electoral commission, though frequently contested, operates within a constitutional framework that allows for public scrutiny, legal challenge, and media oversight. Kenya’s press remains one of the most vibrant on the continent, with journalists who routinely expose corruption, policy failures, and governance gaps.

The 2010 Constitution is the anchor of this stability. It entrenched devolution, expanded civil liberties, strengthened checks and balances, and gave citizens and civil society legal tools to challenge abuse. For Kenyans abroad accustomed to predictable systems, this constitutional architecture is the closest Kenya has come to a first‑world governance blueprint.

These achievements are not cosmetic. They are the scaffolding upon which long‑term development rests. Stability does not guarantee prosperity, but without stability, prosperity is impossible. Kenya’s institutions are imperfect, uneven, and sometimes politicized—but they exist, they function, and they provide a platform on which a modern state can be built.

Third, Geographic and Economic Positioning: Kenya’s geography and economic structure give it advantages that many countries would envy. As East Africa’s largest economy and a regional gateway, Kenya occupies a strategic position that naturally supports growth. The Port of Mombasa links the region to global trade routes. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport serves as a continental aviation hub. Nairobi remains the headquarters for multinational companies, UN agencies, and regional banks.

The economy itself is diversified. Agriculture still anchors rural livelihoods and export earnings. Tourism continues to draw global attention. Services—especially finance, ICT, and logistics—have become Kenya’s fastest‑growing engines. This blend of traditional and modern sectors provides resilience that few African economies possess.

For the diaspora, one economic factor stands out above all: remittances. What began as family support has become a national buffer. Remittances now rival or exceed earnings from tea, coffee, and horticulture. They stabilise foreign exchange reserves, fund education and healthcare, and quietly sustain millions of households. In moments when the economy wobbles, diaspora inflows keep it upright.

Kenya’s geographic and economic positioning is not theoretical. It is visible in the daily movement of goods through Mombasa, the steady expansion of Nairobi’s skyline, the growth of regional trade blocs, and the confidence with which Kenyans abroad continue to invest back home. These advantages do not automatically produce first‑world outcomes—but they provide a strong starting point.

The Hard Truths We Cannot Ignore Optimism without honesty is useless. From abroad, certain failures are impossible to romanticise and corruption is the mother of all. We cannot achieve first-world status with the current approaches on corruption.

Corruption remains the single largest brake on Kenya’s progress. Procurement scandals where prices are quoted ten times above market value, land‑grabbing, unexplained wealth, “dead” projects and the quiet normalization of “facilitation fees” drain resources meant for roads, hospitals and schools. In everyday Kenyan conversation, phrases like “Wapi ya Mkubwa?”, “Mkubwa hajapata” or “Hakikisha Mkubwa amepata” reveal how deeply entrenched the culture has become. Those sworn to protect public resources often stand at the frontlines of abusing them. Kenyans abroad who try to invest encounter the same opaque systems their relatives warn about.

First‑world countries are not corruption‑free, but they made a foundational choice: they refused to accommodate it. Kenya, by contrast, has normalised and budgeted for it. Singapore built an anti‑corruption agency with real teeth. Hong Kong did the same. South Korea has prosecuted former presidents. These nations enforced the law without fear or favour and punished offenders—including friends, relatives and political allies of those in power. Kenya’s anti‑corruption agency, by comparison, remains largely toothless. High‑profile convictions are virtually nonexistent. Only small fish are netted, often through negotiated deals that protect bigger interests. The architecture exists; the will to use it does not.

This raises a central diaspora question: Is the President prepared to lead on this—not with speeches, but by allowing investigations to reach those closest to power and ensuring outcomes are determined by evidence rather than loyalty? Not everyone around a president is a saint, and pretending otherwise has never solved corruption. The second question is equally important: Are other leaders willing to strengthen institutions instead of quietly undermining them? Too often, scandals are politicized, dismissed as “witch‑hunts,” or met with press conferences where political and faith leaders condemn investigations simply because their kinsman has been implicated. In countries that have achieved first‑world standards, even the well‑connected—even those in crisp white‑collar shirts—are held to account. Proximity to power is not a shield; it is a responsibility.

The judiciary sits at the heart of this test. Independence is essential; it must never become a tool of the executive. Yet a quick survey of public sentiment suggests otherwise, as “juripesa”—the belief that justice follows money—appears to run from the lower courts, including the tribunals to the Supreme Court with little accountability. When courts issue interim orders with striking speed for the well‑connected while ordinary murder cases, land disputes and serious criminal matters languish for five, eight or even ten years, while culprits hold public offices including creating laws of the land, public confidence collapses. Case backlogs persist despite improved clearance rates. Trust in judges and magistrates has declined among Kenyans as they serve the children of “a higher god”. Lawyers have staged boycotts over alleged misconduct and the difficulty of holding judicial officers accountable, even as some of those same lawyers quietly enable the very practices they protest by brokering deals for clients behind the scenes. Perceptions of unequal treatment under the law remain widespread among Kenyans at home and in the diaspora. Can the judiciary deliver Kenya to first‑world status? Not as it currently operates.

First‑world status does not begin with skyscrapers or technology parks. It begins—and ends—with the unglamorous insistence that public resources are not private property, that the powerful face the same consequences as the powerless, and that courts deliver justice efficiently and impartially rather than selectively. If anti‑corruption efforts bend the judiciary or protect allies while ordinary cases rot, the entire enterprise is hollow. If leadership lacks the political will to risk alienating friends and financiers, Kenya will remain trapped in a cycle of scandals, selective enforcement and eroded institutions. Just like Vision 2030, the dream of first‑world status will stall if the vision‑carriers themselves are compromised.

Infrastructure and service delivery still lag. Power outages, unreliable water supply in major towns, congested and poorly maintained roads, and overstretched public health facilities are daily realities for millions. A middle‑class family in Nairobi can buy private solutions; the majority cannot. First‑world status requires public systems that work for ordinary citizens, not just those who can afford workarounds.

Education and skills mismatch persist. Kenya produces large numbers of graduates, yet many lack the practical and technical skills demanded by modern industry. Technical and vocational training remains underfunded and undervalued. Without a sharper focus on quality and relevance—and without the detailed occupational intelligence that a proper labour and talent register would provide—the demographic dividend risks becoming a demographic burden.

Security and social cohesion matter too. Ethnic tensions stoked by tribal political kingpins as elections near, rising urban crime and goonism, and the lingering effects of inequality undermine the sense of shared national project that successful developmental states cultivate. First‑world societies are not homogeneous, but they generally maintain higher levels of trust in institutions and between citizens.

What the Diaspora Sees Clearly

Living in countries that have already made the transition offers perspective. Progress is rarely glamorous. It is the cumulative result of competent public administration, long-term policy consistency, and a political class that prioritizes results over theatrics. It requires leaders willing to protect institutions rather than capture them, and citizens willing to demand performance rather than patronage.

Kenya does not need to copy any single model. Its path will reflect its history, diversity and culture although the requirements are universal: disciplined public finance, relentless focus on human capital (including knowing precisely what talent exists at home and abroad), ruthless reduction of bureaucratic friction, and a zero-tolerance culture toward grand corruption—one that does not spare friends of politicians and does not compromise the integrity or efficiency of the courts.

Kenyans in the diaspora are ready to contribute more than remittances—through skills, networks, investment and, when conditions allow, return. What they watch for is a signal: whether successive governments treat the country’s long-term competitiveness as non-negotiable, or whether short-term political survival continues to dominate. A credible global talent register would be one powerful signal that human capital is being taken seriously. Credible, even-handed prosecution of corruption at the highest levels—without politicising or weakening the judiciary—would be an even stronger one.

In conclusion, Kenya is not ready for first‑world status today. The distance remains significant but it is closer than it was twenty years ago, and closer than many of its peers. The ingredients exist: entrepreneurial people, improving institutions, strategic location, and a large, engaged diaspora.

Readiness will not arrive through declarations, conclaves, seminars or public participation forums. It will arrive when ordinary Kenyans experience reliable public services; when businesses operate without unpredictable tax regimes; when a child’s prospects depend more on effort than on connections to get a job; when the country knows its own talent stock in detail; when the brightest no longer feel they must leave country to thrive; and when corruption is treated as the existential threat it is—where the powerful face the same consequences as everyone else and courts deliver justice without fear, favour or endless delay.

It will arrive when political leaders stop treating reform as a slogan or campaign manifesto or charter and start treating it as a discipline. When public finance is managed with sobriety. When bureaucratic friction is not a revenue stream. When institutions are protected rather than captured by the high and powerful. When national competitiveness becomes non‑negotiable across administrations, not a talking point that expires after elections.

Until then, the Kenyans in the diaspora will continue to watch, to invest, to advise, and to hope—with clear eyes. Kenya has the potential. Whether it develops the discipline—including the hard, unglamorous work of mapping and mobilising its human capital, building a credible global talent register, and refusing to massage corruption—is the question that will define the next generation.

This is where first‑world status begins and ends. A lot still needs to be done. We are not ready as a nation.

- Danson Mukile is the Executive Director of Global Institute for Diaspora Affairs, Kenyan diaspora leader, celebrated diaspora advocacy award winner, seasoned columnist, TV& Radio Commentator and author of The Diaspora Power Playbook based in the United States of America.