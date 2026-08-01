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Ruto's special address was a reflection of his years at Kenya's political theatre

By Patrick Muinde | Aug. 1, 2026
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President Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

This column finds itself in that awkward moment when it has to address a related subject for two consecutive weeks. On last week’s piece, this column argued that there is no road to first world in a country ruled by kleptocrats. Further, we opined that  President Ruto is among the highest duty bearers for the lost momentum in the implementation of vision 2030.

Therefore, when a dispatch come from statehouse that a special national address was due on Thursday evening, we were curious to hear the agenda. In some way, it was very difficult to drop this feeling that the address was intended to checkmate the new kid on the block, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s fumbling on key economic questions of the day on a national TV interview.

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