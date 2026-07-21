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Ruto urges leaders to unite behind first-world Kenya vision

By David Njaaga | Jul. 21, 2026
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President Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged leaders across all sectors to unite behind a shared vision of transforming Kenya into a first-world nation, saying the country's future should take priority over political competition.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 21, at State House while receiving a report titled Developing a New Vision for Kenya: Towards a First World Nation, Ruto said leadership would determine whether Kenya achieves its long-term ambitions.

"The biggest challenge in my reflection is that leadership must play a very central role," Ruto said.

"Political leaders, business leaders, civil society leaders, professional leaders, all leaders, religious leaders, we must all bring our leadership to bear for us to move this country to the next level."

The President said he was prepared to take responsibility for his administration's decisions and would continue leading reforms despite criticism.

"I keep saying I will lead from the front as much as is practically possible. I will not try to hide behind maybe so and so because what we have achieved today in the last three years has not been easy," he noted.

Ruto credited Parliament, the Judiciary and the public for contributing to reforms, citing the Affordable Housing Programme as an example.

"I remember on housing, for example, the court suggested to us that please go and do a proper law. And we went and did a proper law. So they have made a contribution towards where we are going," he said.

The President challenged leaders who lacked the commitment to drive change to step aside.

"If you have no energy to move things to the next level, please exit. Get out of the way. You're causing a jam," he remarked.

Ruto also urged Kenyans to believe in the country's potential, saying Kenya could achieve first-world status within the current generation if every citizen played a role.

"This is not about the next election; it's about the future of Kenya. The next election will come and go, but we must focus because whoever wins or loses the next election will be here."

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President Ruto Political Competition Shared Vision Political Leaders
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