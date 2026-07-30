Beyond politics: Why Kenya must rebuild Its social contract before 2027

Audio By Vocalize

A politica rally in Kenya[File,Standard]

As Kenya moves steadily toward the 2027 General Election, the country finds itself at a defining moment. The national conversation is increasingly dominated by coalition arithmetic, political realignments, and electoral calculations. Yet these developments, while important, should not distract us from the deeper question confronting our Republic; how do we restore public confidence in government while laying the foundations for sustainable and inclusive prosperity?

The answer lies not in louder political rhetoric but in stronger institutions, greater fiscal transparency, ethical leadership, and a renewed social contract between the State and its citizens.

The latest report presented by the Controller of Budget to Parliament offers a sobering reminder of the scale of the challenge. Kenya's public debt has reached approximately KSh 12.8 trillion, with a substantial share of national revenue committed to servicing debt obligations.

The report also highlights the significant role of domestic borrowing in financing government operations. These figures underscore the fiscal constraints within which policymakers must now operate.

Debt, by itself, is not inherently problematic. Many countries borrow to finance infrastructure, expand productive capacity, and stimulate economic growth.

The real questions are whether borrowed resources are used efficiently, whether investments generate measurable public value, and whether borrowing remains fiscally sustainable over time.

Public confidence grows when citizens understand how national resources are mobilized and utilized. It is therefore timely to consider strengthening debt transparency through comprehensive public reporting that clearly links borrowing to completed projects, expected economic returns, and long-term repayment strategies. Such transparency would enrich public debate, support informed policymaking, and reinforce confidence in public institutions.

Economic reform, however, extends beyond fiscal management. Kenya's greatest development challenge remains the disconnect between macroeconomic policy and the daily experiences of households. For many citizens, the most immediate concerns are the cost of living, employment opportunities, access to affordable healthcare, quality education, and the ability to grow small businesses.

Sustained economic growth will require policies that expand agricultural productivity, strengthen value addition, improve infrastructure, deepen support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and create an enabling environment for private investment. Economic success should ultimately be measured not only through national statistics but also through improvements in household welfare and opportunity.

Equally important is the need to preserve national cohesion. Kenya has made significant democratic progress over the past decades, yet periods of economic pressure have often been accompanied by heightened political polarization and regional tensions. While political competition is an essential feature of democracy, it should not come at the expense of national unity.

Leaders across the political spectrum have a responsibility to encourage dialogue, respect constitutional institutions, and engage citizens directly on the issues that affect their lives.

National cohesion is strengthened when every Kenyan believes they have an equal stake in the country's future and equal access to opportunity.

Young people will also play a decisive role in shaping Kenya's future. The civic engagement witnessed in recent years demonstrates that many young Kenyans are motivated by issues of accountability, employment, innovation, and constitutional governance. This energy should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

Expanding digital infrastructure, modernizing technical and vocational education, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating meaningful pathways into productive employment will be essential if Kenya is to harness its demographic advantage. Investing in young people is not simply social policy; it is a long-term economic strategy.

Finally, no national renewal can succeed without ethical governance. Transparent procurement systems, independent oversight institutions operating within their constitutional mandates, and consistent enforcement of accountability standards remain essential to improving public confidence and strengthening economic performance. Public resources achieve their intended purpose only when managed with integrity and in the public interest.

As the country approaches another electoral cycle, the quality of our public discourse matters. Elections are an important democratic exercise, but they should also provide an opportunity to debate ideas, evaluate policy choices, and consider long-term solutions to national challenges.

Kenya has overcome difficult moments before because its people have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and an enduring belief in the promise of the Republic. Those qualities remain our greatest national assets.

The path to a more prosperous future will not be determined solely by political victories. It will depend on whether we build institutions that command public trust, pursue policies grounded in evidence, and cultivate leadership that is transparent, accountable, and committed to the common good.

That is the conversation Kenya should be having as 2027 approaches.