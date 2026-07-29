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Kenya risks becoming another Haiti if goons keep policing our elections

By Alex Gikima | Jul. 29, 2026
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Some of the goons believed to have been hired to prevent demonstrations on Moi Avenue ,during protests over the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang by police at Central police station. [File-Standard]

Events witnessed during the recent Ol Kalou by-election  should concern every believer in democracy, constitutionalism, and the rule of law. Reports of violence, intimidation, and the use of goons to disrupt political activities paint a disturbing picture of where our politics could be headed if such conduct is tolerated.

More troubling still, these incidents do not appear isolated. Similar allegations have emerged in recent weeks during Linda Mwananchi forums in Kisii, Kisumu, and Nyahururu. Regardless of political affiliation, Kenyans should reject any attempt to use violence, intimidation, or hired groups to silence dissenting voices.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Linda Mwananchi William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua
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